Astronics Corporation Selected by Airbus to Supply Passenger Service Units for A220 Program

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has been selected by Airbus to supply Passenger Service Units (PSUs) for the A220 Family of aircraft. This award marks the first PSU collaboration between Astronics and Airbus.

Leveraging many decades of Astronics expertise developing cabin interiors, the new Astronics PSU will feature the latest materials and technology to enhance the Airbus passenger experience. These enhancements include a modern and updated industrial design, optimized passenger air outlets, latest LED lighting solutions and other design improvements to reduce weight and meet program objectives.

Nick Stevenson, President of Astronics PECO, commented “ We have an extensive history of providing creative interior solutions to our commercial aircraft manufacturer customers. Astronics has a long relationship with Airbus, and we are excited to be working in collaboration with the Airbus teams to deliver advanced products for the A220 Program. We appreciate the confidence Airbus has expressed in us and look forward to a long-standing relationship on the Program.”

