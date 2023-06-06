MEDITECH featured in Four-Part Docuseries

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following MEDITECH’s recent Best in KLAS recognition, Health Data Management (HDM) invited the EHR vendor to participate in a four-part docuseries highlighting their vision for the future of healthcare.

The MEDITECH’s Might docuseries is part of HDM’s The Journey Beyond: Exploring uncharted territories - examining how organizational struggles and victories have shaped the highest performing institutions in the world. Leaders including MEDITECH President & CEO Michelle O’Connor and Executive Vice President & COO Helen Waters share how, after more than 50 years in business, the company’s dedication to continuous innovation has positioned them for future success.

“If you think about all the changes in healthcare and in technology over the years, MEDITECH’s story is really one of tenacity and vision,” said Waters. “Not looking backwards, always looking forward, has been critical for us. Because what we’re doing with technology is having a real impact on real people, real lives, and real families.”

HDM spent time interviewing over two dozen of MEDITECH’s team members to delve deeper into the company’s philosophy and culture, as well as the groundbreaking decision to create Expanse — a new, modern EHR designed for today’s healthcare challenges — from scratch.

“In creating Expanse as an ambulatory, mobile platform, we used an agile development methodology. This included bringing clinical users into the development process, to work alongside our programmers,” said O’Connor. “We all had to be innovative, to learn new ways of creating solutions and to adapt to the current and future technology needs of our industry.”

Health Data Management CEO Mitchell Josephson observed that what hasn’t changed about the company is its focus on people — doing the right thing by clinicians, patients, consumers, and healthcare leadership — even as their needs evolve at a breakneck pace.

“There is something special happening here at MEDITECH,” he said. “After standing the test of time for decades, they have reinvented themselves. And the proof is in the customer data that is coming out now about Expanse. It shows how powerful the platform is.”

Watch episode one and read more of Josephson’s thoughts on the EHR industry and MEDITECH in his recent blog post: Why a 4K video about MEDITECH’s Might? Because it’s a once in a generation story we can all learn from.

