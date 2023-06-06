Advantage Systems Provides Branch Reporting Capabilities to UMortgage

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today that Philadelphia-based, UMortgage, has licensed the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform’s branch reporting feature across its nationwide branch network.

As a purpose-driven mortgage company committed to powering loan originators with long-term, sustainable success, UMortgage has selected AMB Sierra to enhance the company’s modern toolkit as a value-add that the lender provides to its branch managers. The modern reporting tool helps support branch network growth by providing branch managers with loan-level detail within their sales pipelines, as well as the ability to view their income at any time – without the need for custom programming or additional, third-party reporting products.

"We pride ourselves on being a technology-first mortgage company and AMB is an integral part of our software suite as it offers a profound understanding of our business performance, thus enabling better-informed decision making,” said Gil Arbitsman, Chief Financial Officer, UMortgage. “The Sierra Branch Reporting feature offers flexibility to UMortgage's nationwide branch managers, affording them the ability to run their own reports for improved data control and enabling a swifter response to their business needs.”

Branch reporting is part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra’s Expense Management Branch income feature that provides mortgage lenders with greater levels of transparency to calculate individual branch liability balances more quickly and accurately. This tool helps branch managers readily monitor and manage balances calculated on their behalf while also accelerating the speed of reporting. By generating meaningful operational efficiencies and improved reporting capabilities, the branch reporting tool further promotes consistency across the branch network from a corporate accounting standpoint.

“Too often, branch managers are forced to operate on accounting or ERP systems that are simply not built with modern reporting tools,” said Brian Lynch, president of Advantage Systems. “UMortgage is committed to accelerating the time-to-close by providing its branch managers with the latest web-based tools to enable their loan officers to work effectively from any location. With AMB Sierra’s branch reporting capabilities, UMortgage’s branch managers have the level of visibility and control that they need to manage their loan pipelines more effectively.”

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a mortgage platform built to help loan originators scale their businesses and create life-changing opportunities through homeownership. With LOs licensed nationwide, UMortgage is providing opportunities to create strong communities through financial literacy, support, and homeownership advocacy.

About Advantage Systems

Founded in 1986, Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage Systems is a provider of accounting and contract management tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Advantage Systems' Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) was developed in response to the need the company saw for a general ledger accounting product that could eliminate the spread sheets and manage the loan level detail required by the mortgage banking industry. In so doing, AMB gives its users the tool they need to be confident about the data being reported to management and others. For more information, visit www.mortgageaccounting.com.