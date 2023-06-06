MercuryGate and MODE Global Partnership Advances Big Data Capabilities Benefitting Customers and Consumers

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest dedicated transportation and logistics management software specialist and MODE Global, a leading multimodal third-party transportation and logistics provider, today announced a joint partnership to apply the latest transportation, logistics and big data capabilities to advance innovation, optimization and growth for MODE Global customers and the broader transportation industry.

“ We are at a critical point in a rapidly changing global and technology landscape where big data is more than collecting information; it is operationalizing data to unlock actionable insights and bring the right data, at the right time, to the right users,” said MercuryGate President & CEO Joe Juliano. “ As a trusted partner to MODE Global, we have made it our partnership mission to deliver technology offerings that accelerate data-driven decisions and optimize supply chain strategies and execution in real-time.”

“ As one of the top 3PL and supply chain management companies in the U.S., MODE Global has made technology a key pillar of our transportation and logistics strategy,” said MODE Global President & CEO Lance Malesh. “ MercuryGate’s technology offerings have provided MODE with invaluable insights and optimization capabilities to deliver key functionality into our internally developed digital products. Our partnership has propelled our digital strategy forward, increased efficiencies, extended visibility and enhanced execution. These advanced capabilities have also positioned us as a leader in our industry, delivering tangible results and driving customer growth and consumer experiences.”

Under the partnership, MercuryGate provides MODE Global a full suite of Smart Transportation capabilities from real-time shipment visibility, ocean freight procurement, product sourcing and compliance to data analytics, actionable intelligence and optimization. MercuryGate also provides advisory services courtesy of its Customer Success organization, a team of industry experts who partner with customers to drive the greatest product utilization and value by identifying growth opportunities and developing action plans for specific business needs.

“ MODE has identified MercuryGate as a critical partner to provide a best-in-class TMS offering, extendable capabilities through digital products and integrations as well as critical customer success services,” said MODE Global Chief Digital Officer Mike Santimaw. “ We have incorporated advanced digital products within our operations which yielded significant improvements in key areas that serve customers, carriers and internal teams and extend our digital transformation efforts. The investments we are making further advance our customer and company success – driving innovation and growth.”

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a $4B multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity and efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. Learn how MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformative for customers at www.mercurygate.com.