Kestra Private Wealth Services Connects Powerhouse Ensemble to Form Destination Wealth Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the newest firm on its platform, Destination Wealth Advisors, formed by bringing together wirehouse veterans who collectively oversee $500 million in client assets.

Led by CEO and Partner Ben McDonald alongside Partner and Wealth Advisor Bryant Trombly, Partner and Wealth Advisor Austin Palmer, and Partner and Wealth Advisor Dee Buckminster, Kestra PWS connected the advisors to form Destination Wealth Advisors. The firm focuses on customized, comprehensive wealth planning for individuals specializing in small business planning, similar to that of a family office without the required high minimums.

McDonald comes to Kestra PWS from independent firm BGW Wealth Advisors, which he established after breaking away from Edward Jones in 2021. Trombly, Palmer, and Buckminster were most recently with Merrill Lynch. Collectively, their drive to leave the wirehouse was fueled by the independent model’s flexibility, autonomy, and freedom from corporate agendas to create a business model in the best interest of their clients. With Kestra PWS’ full-service support, the team seeks to establish an expert in every lane of the financial services side of the business and lean on the Kestra PWS team to fill in the gaps.

“The Destination Wealth team is looking to grow their business and attract like-minded financial professionals with client interests top of mind. Kestra PWS offers the versatility and time to personalize financial plans to each unique situation without worrying about the operational side of the business,” said Rob Bartenstein, Senior Managing Director and CEO of Kestra PWS. “By cultivating the best environment for financial professionals, they can give clients an unbelievable experience and attract high-quality talent, creating a natural cycle of growth.”

In addition to its headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, Destination Wealth Advisors will have offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Hendersonville, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Los Angeles, California.

The name Destination Wealth Advisors represents both the journey to, and reaching goals as, a “destination” for clients and being an ideal destination for similar-minded financial professionals.

“Clients want personalization. To that, we tell them that Destination Wealth is a speedboat with the ability to make quick turns and changes. Kestra PWS gives us the resources of a large cruise ship, but leaves us with the speedboat flexibility our clients crave,” said McDonald. “When making this life-changing decision, those invaluable added capabilities paired with the compatible culture between Kestra PWS and our team proved we are paving the best route for ourselves professionally and for our clients.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment adviser (RIA) supporting fee- and transaction-based independent financial professional teams across the nation. Kestra PWS was established by wirehouse veterans with the express purpose of enabling former wirehouse financial professionals to achieve independence and growth. The firm's platform is composed of its independent RIA in association with Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS) as broker-dealer in order to provide its financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. Kestra PWS has helped over 30 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.

The professionals at Destination Wealth Advisors offer securities through Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra PWS. Destination Wealth Advisors is a member firm of Kestra PWS, an affiliate of Kestra IS. Destination Wealth Advisors is not legally affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra PWS.

For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com.