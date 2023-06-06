Take Your Pants Off…For a Cause. Join The Long Drink and Pro Golfer Joel Dahmen in Their Fight Against Cancer.

PGA Tour veteran Joel Dahmen—known for his good-natured antics— teams up with The Long for a brazen new campaign aimed at getting people to unzip their pants, all for a good cause.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Finnish Long Drink today announced that it has partnered with PGA Tour veteran Joel Dahmen in a new campaign to raise funds for testicular cancer research and early screening services. The campaign encourages people to embrace kalsarikännit, or pantsdrunk, the Finnish tradition of kicking back and enjoying a drink at home in your underwear—an activity that gained popularity among Americans at the height of quarantine. Dahmen, a testicular cancer survivor, and The Long Drink call on fans to crack open a Long Drink, snap a photo sans pants, and share it on social media with the hashtag #pantsdrunkforcancer, which aims to donate up to $250,000 for the Dahmen Family Foundation.

Recently featured on Netflix's "Full Swing" series, fan-favorite Dahmen is a golfer from Washington State known for his good-natured antics— including taking off his shirt on the 16th green at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022. His efforts to give back to the community include his Dahmen Family Foundation, which raises funds for charities benefiting children and families through the game of golf, specifically supporting cancer patients and their families.

"We're thrilled to use all the fun surrounding the pantsdrunk tradition to raise awareness for testicular cancer research and early detection services," said Kyle Bradshaw, CMO at The Long Drink. "Joel is the perfect partner for this initiative, and we're looking forward to people having fun with a Finnish tradition while enjoying The Long Drink and supporting a great cause."

Added Dahmen: "I couldn't unzip fast enough when The Long Drink approached me. I've already taken my shirt off, so I didn't have to think twice about getting out of my pants to raise much-needed funds for cancer research. We all take our pants off at the end of the day anyway, so why not grab a Long Drink and get #pantsdrunkforcancer?"

Golf is a natural expansion for the brand, which is now available in 43 states and has sold over one million cases in 2022. The refreshing sparkling citrus drink with real liquor, often enjoyed outdoors in Finland among the country's 56,000 lakes, is right at home on the golf course (as is professional golfer Rickie Fowler, one of the brand's investors).

Developed by Denver, CO-based advertising and content agency Good Conduct, the campaign runs until June 30, 2023. Participants can partake in the #pantsdrunkforcancer campaign by posting photos or videos of themselves enjoying a Long Drink at home in their underwear on Instagram or Twitter. For each post, the Long Drink will donate $10 to the Dahmen Family Foundation, up to $250,000.

How to Participate in #pantsdrunkforcancer:

Take a pantsdrunk photo or video with Long Drink

Post the photo/video to your Instagram or Twitter

Tag @longdrink and #pantsdrunkforcancer

Invite and tag three friends to participate

21+. Enjoy Responsibly.

Not going pants-free? No worries! The Long Drink will match any donation made to the Dahmen Family Foundation until June 30th, 2023. Find more information and get involved at pantsdrunkforcancer.com.

About The Finnish Long Drink

The Finnish Long Drink is a top-selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink.