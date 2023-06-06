Kymeta Launches First Flat Panel Antenna for Maritime Industry on OneWeb’s LEO Network

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World-leading flat panel satellite antenna company Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com) and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company OneWeb (oneweb.net) today announced that Kymeta’s electronically steered Peregrine u8 LEO terminal is now commercially available, becoming the first flat panel antenna to serve the maritime market on OneWeb’s LEO network.

This industry-first offering unlocks a new standard of connectivity for maritime customers who require exceptional performance and reliable connectivity at sea where existing networks often don’t reach. Kymeta’s deep roots in the maritime market extend back to the launch of its maritime product line in 2017 and guided the streamlined design of the Peregrine u8 LEO terminal, which is purpose-built for maritime applications. By tapping into OneWeb’s enterprise-grade connectivity, all large vessels – from super yachts to commercial fishing and shipping vessels – can now connect easily and seamlessly at sea as they would on land.

“Our maritime customers have a unique set of needs, whether that be reliable cyber-security and access to real-time maintenance or connecting to the cloud and streaming their favorite show. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to develop an equally unique solution,” said Walter Berger, President and Co-CEO, Kymeta. “As a proud partner of OneWeb, today marks an exciting day for Kymeta because it represents the fulfillment of our joint commitment to bring to market a low-power, low-profile LEO terminal, built to elevate and modernize maritime communications.”

Carole Plessy, VP Maritime and Europe at OneWeb added, “By harnessing the power of our constellation of LEO satellites, the Peregrine u8 from Kymeta will enable mobile connectivity at sea, on multiple devices in the same way as the home network in your living room. We are thrilled by today’s milestone in our partnership with Kymeta, as it’s proof of our collective leadership in advancement of the satellite industry and an acknowledgement that connectivity should be readily accessible, regardless of where you are or where you’re going.”

Traditional maritime antennas are bulky, requiring high power and below-deck hardware. In contrast, Kymeta’s slim, energy-efficient Peregrine u8 requires no specialized installation equipment and can be installed onboard by just two people within hours, rather than days.

Attendees of the upcoming Nor-Shipping event in Oslo, Norway on June 6-8 are encouraged to stop by OneWeb’s booth (stand number B03-14) to see the Peregrine u8 in person and to speak with a member of Kymeta’s team.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the industry leader in flat panel satellite antennas, providing purpose-built solutions across a variety of enterprise and military applications and unlocking the commercial value of space to address the vast, unmet demand for ubiquitous broadband and truly mobile connectivity for customers around the world. Its innovative metasurface technology, coupled with a software-first approach, delivers the first commercially available, metamaterial-based and electronically steered flat panel satellite antenna. Kymeta’s low-cost, low-power and high throughput solutions make it easy to connect on the move or while stationary – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform – enabling industries on earth to transform their operations by harnessing capacity in space.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G.

Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world