Intelsat To Deliver 2Ku Connectivity Upgrade to Japan Airlines

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of Inflight Connectivity (IFC) services, has reached an agreement with long-time customer Japan Airlines (JAL) to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution.

“We value the trust that JAL has placed in Intelsat throughout our 10-year relationship,” said Dave Bijur, senior vice president of Commercial for Intelsat Commercial Aviation. “JAL was Intelsat’s first non-U.S. commercial aviation customer, and we look forward to continuing to support JAL’s market-leading inflight connectivity service in Japan where their guests enjoy free service.”

In addition to the fleet of Boeing 737s and 767s, JAL’s subsidiary airline, J-AIR Co. Ltd. is currently installing Intelsat’s 2Ku system on the carrier’s fleet of Embraer E190 aircraft. As recently announced, J-AIR will complete installation of the 2Ku system on 14 E190s by the end of 2024. When completed, J-AIR will be the first regional airline in Japan to offer inflight entertainment and connectivity services.

“Intelsat has been a trusted partner of JAL since 2013,” said Mitsuko Tottori, senior vice president of Customer Experience at Japan Airlines. “Working with Intelsat, we are able to offer more robust inflight connectivity for our passengers. We are proud to have been among the first airlines in the world to offer free service for all passengers flying on our domestic routes starting in 2017 and look forward to the greater speed and reliability benefits the new 2Ku terminals will bring.”

The 2Ku service includes a mechanically-steered, phased-array antenna that will replace the gimballed antenna Intelsat originally installed on the airline’s fleet nearly 10 years ago. The service is designed to operate on today’s high-throughput satellites, as well as with Intelsat’s fleet of new software-defined satellites (SDS) that will enter service in 2025.

For more information about Intelsat’s commercial aviation connectivity products, visit here.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline now reaches 376 airports in 64 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 224 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a “World Class” airline by APEX. JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and to becoming one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

