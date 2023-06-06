ixlayer Partners With Porter to Close Care Gaps and Improve Patient Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ixlayer, the leading platform for health testing, today announced a partnership with Porter, a leading care coordination company, to integrate ixlayer’s at-home testing and remote patient monitoring capabilities into Porter’s existing care coordination offerings. ixlayer will serve as the backbone of Porter’s infrastructure, enabling increased touchpoints during patient transitions from hospital to home, which will improve patient outcomes.

“By joining forces with Porter, we are breaking down silos and closing gaps in care, enabling increased access to remote lab testing and patient monitoring,” said Pouria Sanae, CEO and co-founder of ixlayer. “Together, we can help health plans increase HEDIS® measure compliance and positively influence consumer assessment survey results -- and enable individuals and families to more easily access the care they need -- by providing exceptional, best-in-class testing experiences.”

By integrating with ixlayer’s platform, Porter can present payers with real-time data for remote patient performance monitoring and efficient program management. Porter’s AI infrastructure serves as a platform for care and coverage coordination during a patient's transition from hospital to home and their empathetic Care Guides and in-home Providers combine to ensure that transition is successful.

Care journeys are complicated and unique to each individual member. “We lead with an AI-Driven approach that brings clinical arms to the home,” said John Criswell, CEO and founder of Porter. “Partnering with ixlayer has enabled Porter's providers to deliver better care from the convenience of a member's home by safely and securely administering Point-of-Care lab collection.

The ixlayer platform allows for easy-to-implement engagement with patients, including reminders to take their prescribed regimen or conduct prescribed diagnostic testing regularly, and offers multi-modality sample selection options, including at-home self-collect and at-home collection-assisted, which enable Porter to encourage complete care for individuals transitioning from hospital to home. ixlayer’s administrative portal also provides real-time data to give payers immediate insight and understanding of their patients’ care journeys, including patient monitoring that provides deeper insights for payers and enables increased patient adherence and engagement. ixlayer’s tests are CLIA Certified and use CAP Accredited labs for trusted sample processing. The data collected and provided through the portal is private and provided only to the payer and patient.

For more information, visit www.ixlayer.com.

About ixlayer

People deserve easy, affordable access to the best healthcare available. ixlayer is the leading healthcare platform that seamlessly integrates with all systems and enables organizations to accelerate access to effective health testing solutions, all under their brand. We help organizations overcome barriers within the fragmented healthcare experience, creating a population that takes control of their health and resulting in an improved care continuum. The ixlayer infrastructure helps payers, retailers and biopharma organizations launch and scale health testing programs that accelerate speed to market and drive engagement and compliance, while improving brand loyalty. Learn more at www.ixlayer.com

About Porter

We combine the power of analytics with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter’s Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member’s specific needs, and directs Porter’s team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.