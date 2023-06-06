Forever 21 Selects Amperity to Accelerate First-Party Data Strategy

SEATTLE & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amperity, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced Forever 21 has selected Amperity as the critical foundation to maximize the value of its omnichannel data through the delivery of relevant, personalized customer experiences. With Amperity, Forever 21 will be able to reach more consumers, while enriching advertising campaigns through insights on cross-channel behavior, data science scores, and content affinities.

Forever 21 has a significant amount of customer data from both its digital channels and offline transactions. However, as consumer shopping preferences and behaviors have shifted over the years, the brand needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage all of these disparate data sources. Through an Amperity-powered 360-degree unified view, Forever 21 can now unify, activate and acquire new customers and retain existing ones.

“The future of retail lies in how well a company understands the customer journey,” said Jacob Hawkins, chief marketing, digital & omni officer at Forever 21. “Amperity enables us to create unified customer profiles and actionable insights we need to scale. The company’s best-in-class platform, in combination with its significant retail industry expertise, will help us continue to fuel our growth, deepen customer loyalty, and operate at the highest level of efficiency.”

Combining first-party data and third-party data can have an immediate and significant impact for brands looking to truly understand their customers throughout the customer lifecycle. With Amperity’s patented, AI-powered technology, Forever 21 will also be able to use enterprise-scale identity resolution and audience segmentation to drive retargeting, lookalike and suppression campaigns.

“Forever 21 is addressing the demands and expectations of the omni-channel shopper by tackling the massive challenge of unifying all of their digital and transactional data into a 360-degree customer view,” said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. “With Amperity, Forever 21 will be able to deliver the level of excellence consumers expect from brands on a daily basis. We are proud to work with such a forward-thinking partner to help take its customer experience to the next level.”

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About Amperity

Amperity delivers the data confidence brands need to unlock growth by truly knowing their customers. With Amperity, brands can build a first-party data foundation to fuel customer acquisition and retention, personalize experiences that build loyalty, and manage privacy compliance. Using patented AI and ML methods, Amperity stitches together all customer interactions to build a unified view that seamlessly connects to marketing and technology tools. More than 400 brands worldwide rely on Amperity to turn data into business value, including Alaska Airlines, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Endeavour Drinks, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.