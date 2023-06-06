DaySmart Recreation and Learn to Skate USA® Partner to Provide a Best-in-Class Experience for Next Generation of Skaters

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DaySmart Recreation Software (formerly Dash Platform), a leading provider of recreation and facility management software, has announced a collaboration with Learn to Skate USA, the nation's premier ice-skating program. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the skating industry by providing a seamless software solution for skaters, skating schools, and rinks nationwide.

The integration between DaySmart Recreation Software and Learn to Skate USA will enable Learn to Skate USA programs and rinks to manage their operations more efficiently, leveraging API connections to seamlessly validate Learn to Skate USA memberships, freeing up skating directors' time and providing a simpler experience for skaters and their families during the online registration process.

“This partnership with Learn to Skate USA speaks to the heart of DaySmart Recreation’s mission, which is to help programs and facilities create memorable, delightful experiences for their clients, members, and staff, by freeing up time spent on administrative tasks,” said Pat Shanahan, CEO of DaySmart. “Ultimately, the fulfillment of this promise is the investment in the next generation of skaters, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a small part of that mission.”

"We've always been committed to providing the best possible experience for our skaters at Kraken Skating Academy, and our partnership with DaySmart has been instrumental in achieving that goal. With their comprehensive suite of tools for registration, class management, and reporting, we've been able to streamline our operations and focus on what really matters - delivering outstanding skating instruction. The upcoming integration of Learn to Skate USA annual membership with DaySmart is a huge leap forward for our program and the industry as a whole. It will enable us to seamlessly manage memberships, renewals, and other administrative tasks, freeing up more time for us to invest in our skaters. We're grateful to have DaySmart as our partner in this journey and excited about the possibilities this integration holds for the future." - Chad Goodwin, Director, Kraken Skating Academy, Seattle, WA

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, DaySmart Recreation Software offers cutting-edge software solutions for recreation management, including scheduling, billing, and marketing tools. Their intuitive platform has been designed to streamline operations for businesses of all sizes, and their dedicated support team ensures that clients receive the best customer service experience. As part of the agreement, DaySmart will be Learn to Skate USA's preferred vendor for recreation management software.

For all Learn to Skate inquiries, please contact Member Services at memberservices@learntoskateusa.com