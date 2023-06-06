WITHIN Selected by Orveon Global as Digital Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WITHIN, the world’s first Performance Branding firm, announced today that Orveon Global, a collective of premium cosmetics including bareMinerals, Laura Mercier and Buxom, has selected WITHIN as its Digital Agency of Record.

WITHIN's team will manage the digital marketing needs across brand and performance for Orveon’s portfolio of brands, helping the new beauty firm deliver on its mission of being "the future of the face" with color cosmetics, skin care and wellness brands.

“Orveon is on a mission to change the face of skincare and wellness through innovation and evolution across the bareMinerals, Laura Mercier, and Buxom brands,” said Salima Popatia, Chief Digital Officer. “WITHIN’s expertise in the beauty industry and integrated approach to marketing is perfectly suited for Orveon’s strategy across our family of brands. Their integrated operating model fusing media and creative is ideal for fostering the synergies necessary for a portfolio-based communications approach.”

The WITHIN team will report to Joshua Miller, Orveon’s Executive Director of Paid Media & Irene Cassedy, Orveon’s Vice President of Customer Acquisition.

“Orveon’s commitment to being an agent of change in the beauty and wellness space is something that we’re incredibly excited to be a part of," said Joe Yakuel, founder and CEO of WITHIN. "We look forward to being a part of Orveon’s ongoing growth by surrounding the team with the data and resources needed to fuel meaningful communication across digital channels."

For more information, please visit: WITHIN.co

About WITHIN:

WITHIN maximizes profit and LTV for brands like The North Face, Rite Aid, and Casper by applying a Performance Branding methodology to digital media and creative. Performance Branding removes silos by aligning the marketing function to the business objective. Approaching marketing holistically drives a higher ROI for brands and a better customer experience for their users. WITHIN is a full-service marketing partner, with media management and creative services across every digital platform.

About ORVEON

Established in 2021, Orveon is a collective of iconic cosmetics brands, bareMinerals, BUXOM and Laura Mercier, paving the way for the future of the beauty industry. Believing beauty is more than skin deep, Orveon aims to challenge conventional wisdom with humility and deliberate action – all to create positive change. Owning the face of beauty, and striving to face forward together, Orveon is about its employees, as much as the union of these established entities. Together, the company will push beyond being known simply as cultural tastemakers and ascend as advocates of advancement. Embarking on a powerful shift, Orveon is committed to stark honesty, co-creation and making a sustainable cultural impact today and for years to come.