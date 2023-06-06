Incognito Software Systems Partners with Tier-1 Southeast Asian Service Provider to Streamline Metro Ethernet Service Provisioning and Increase Network Automation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incognito Software Systems Inc., a leading global provider of broadband service orchestration and device management solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with a Tier-1 service provider in Southeast Asia that delivers world-class communications, entertainment, and digital services to launch a new end-to-end platform for the rapid deployment of Metro Ethernet services to large enterprise customers with a “no-code” approach to service fulfillment.

To support the delivery of ultra-low latency Metro Ethernet services that meet the needs of mission-critical business data and applications, the operator looked to invest in next-generation equipment and service provisioning automation to provide customers with a faster and more reliable network. By leveraging Incognito’s standards-based Service Activation Center, the operator is able to meet strict SLAs, speed time-to-market for new services, and innovate its enterprise offerings while also leveraging the platform to manage consumer-segment fiber services. By implementing Incognito's solution for enterprise service provisioning, the operator can unlock a multitude of benefits, such as:

Increased revenues from the automated turn-up of Metro Ethernet services, a shortened order-to-cash interval, and the ability to attract and easily onboard new enterprise customers.

Reduced IT costs thanks to open integrations with standards-based TM Forum APIs leveraging an Open Digital Architecture (ODA) approach.

Minimized impacts to northbound orchestration system with abstraction of next-generation optical and ethernet network equipment and technology.

Limited order fallouts by eliminating manual processes with automated network discovery and provisioning processes across service and resource management layers.

Superior SLA adherence by implementing closed-loop processes with captured fault management and network performance data.

The decision to work with Incognito was made due to their flexibility, agility, and productized solution. These features enabled the operator to quickly move forward with their project and deploy a platform that enables them to manage the entire lifecycle of services using fully configurable business processes. Furthermore, the codeless configuration process made possible by Incognito’s Business Rules Editor (BRE) and out-of-the-box platform functionality allowed for speedy integration into existing back-office systems. As a result, the operator is now well-positioned to continue delivering top-quality services to their customers while ensuring optimal operational efficiency.

"We’re pleased to provide a solution that fits seamlessly within the operator’s existing OSS environment and architecture, offering open APIs and configurable business processes to manage the entire service lifecycle and facilitate the delivery of Metro Ethernet products," said Pete Koat, Business Unit Leader at Incognito. "It has been a pleasure collaborating with our new partner to drive these networking advancements and deliver unparalleled services that empower enterprises across the region."

Incognito’s Service Activation Center is a modular, cloud-native solution that automates intent-based service provisioning of IP services and streamlines back-end processes to reduce OpEx. The platform's TM Forum Open Digital Architecture approach makes deployment simple, helping service providers monetize their services sooner with well-orchestrated and assured fulfillment processes. For more information, please visit www.incognito.com/products/service-activation-center/.

About Incognito Software Systems

Incognito Software Systems Inc. provides service orchestration software and services that help digital service providers manage the next-generation broadband experience. Founded 30 years ago, Incognito has over 200 customers worldwide, including Claro, Cox, Digicel, Globe, and Orange, leveraging its solutions to fast-track the introduction of innovative broadband services over fiber, cable, and fixed wireless technologies, while delivering a great customer experience. The company is a division of the Lumine Group, a portfolio of Constellation Software Inc., the largest independent software company in Canada. Visit www.incognito.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.