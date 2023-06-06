Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Inks First Agreement in Chicago, Illinois

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading pet service franchise brand in the United States, is excited to announce its entry to Illinois with its first store set to open in the Romeoville and Naperville area next year. The brand currently has more than 250 locations open or under development across 21 states offering luxury spa services, gourmet treats and premium pet nutrition.

“ This is an exciting development for Woof Gang and for pet owners seeking the very best for their beloved companions in the Chicago suburb,” said Ricardo Azevedo, Chief Executive Officer of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “ As one of the most lively and vibrant destinations in the U.S., Illinois is the perfect place to bring our core values of exceptional care, superior products, and a genuine love for animals.”

In the first half of 2023, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has signed a number of franchisees in growing markets including Atlanta, California and its first international location in the Greater Toronto Area.

Recognized as a household name in the industry, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is always seeking entrepreneurs who are passionate about their pets and serving their community to join their pack! With over 85 million homes with pets in the United States and an innovative dual concept business model, a Woof Gang franchise positions franchise owners for success. If you’re interested in opening a franchise, visit https://franchise.woofgangbakery.com/ to learn more.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is committed to pets’ happiness, health, and well-being. Spreading love and joy to pet communities, one groom and treat at a time. To learn more about Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, visit www.woofgangbakery.com.

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies and professional pet grooming in North America, with more than 250 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, Franchise Times Top 500, and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2023, Woof Gang was ranked in Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500® Ranking for the first time. Woof Gang has become a household name in the more than $124 billion pet industry due to its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions. And also how they look!