Nacha Announces CGI as a Preferred Partner for Data Innovation

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CGI is now a Nacha Preferred Partner for Data Innovation. In becoming a Preferred Partner, CGI joins a select group of innovators whose offerings align with Nacha's strategies to advance the ACH Network.

"Nacha Preferred Partners are developing creative technologies that help the modern ACH Network continue to prosper," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "Today, we welcome CGI as our newest Preferred Partner."

CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world with over 45 years of shaping the payments space. Financial institutions worldwide rely on CGI to help them prepare for a digital-first future and navigate the coming tides of open banking, the move to faster payments, evolving security threats, and regulatory compliance.

“As Nacha’s technology partner in the development of the Risk Management Portal and Phixius, and as a Nacha Preferred Partner for Data Innovation, CGI will help financial institutions build a strategy that encompasses transactional as well as contextual data combined with advanced analytics capabilities to optimize performance for financial institutions and their clients,” said Kevin Poe, Vice-President of Banking Consulting, CGI.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 30 billion ACH Network payments made in 2022, valued at close to $77 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.