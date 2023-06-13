LAT Multilingual and Asign Join Forces to Enhance Accessibility with Sign Language Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LAT Multilingual, a translation and multicultural communications agency, is proud to announce a new partnership with Asign, a reputed Canadian sign language interpreting company. The collaboration allows LAT Multilingual to broaden its language services by adding American Sign Language and Langue des signes Quebecoise to videos, webinars, conferences, and meetings.

"We are committed to supporting diversity and inclusion through our language services," says Lise Alain, President at LAT Multilingual. "This partnership with Asign will allow us to offer a more complete solution to the growing number of clients wishing to adapt their communications to ensure their content is accessible to all."

"Sign language interpreting is essential for organizations that are committed to inclusion," says Brenda Jenkins Owner and Director of Marketing & PR at Asign (formerly SLIAO). "We are delighted for this opportunity to share our expertise with LAT’s clients and facilitate their engagement with the Deaf community in Canada."

About Asign:

Asign offers quality sign language interpreting and translation to ensure the Deaf community has equal access to communication. Since 1997, the company has been committed to providing better access for the Deaf community.

Visit www.asign.ca for more information.

About LAT Multilingual:

LAT Multilingual is a multilingual marketing communications agency specializing in translation, interpretation, and multicultural marketing services. With 24 years of experience, LAT’s team of experts helps businesses connect with multicultural communities and navigate the complexities of language and culture in today's diverse marketplace.

Visit www.latmultilingual.com for more information.