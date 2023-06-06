Ayla Partners With Etisalat by E& to Provide IoT Platform for a New Smart Home Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ayla Networks, a leading provider of innovative smart home solutions, is proud to announce that its IoT platform is the foundation of a new, high-end smart home solution from etisalat by e&, the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e&.

etisalat by e& is at the forefront of innovation, focusing on growing its core and digital services by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater to consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services. This new partnership with Ayla focuses on enhancing the customer experience with its smart home platform providing seamless and integrated solutions from other leading brands such as Ring cameras, Yale locks, Honeywell thermostats, and Philips Hue light bulbs.

These devices offer superior quality, reliability, robust customer support, and most importantly, ongoing security updates giving customers peace of mind on the safety and privacy of their personal information.

“The partnership with Ayla will add further value to our smart home solutions and services with its flexible cloud architecture and ability to support a variety of devices. This also brings a unified experience for all our customers driving smart connectivity and maximizing value creation with the latest digital technologies and solutions,” said Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer, etisalat by e&.

“We are proud to have our platform selected for etisalat by e&’s cutting-edge smart home solution,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “Our dedication to delivering high-quality, user-friendly smart home solutions that started more than 13 years ago is reflected in this exciting partnership with etisalat by e&.”

The solution is made even easier to use with a smart living app developed by Ayla, which enables smart home device management with various partnered brands accessible from a single location and also enables the management of new and existing smart home devices. The solution is also compatible with the new Matter communication standard, ensuring support for a wide range of off-the-shelf smart home devices today and in the future.

With the smart living app, branded smart home device management can be done with a single app rather than going to each brand’s individual apps.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks enables consumer device manufacturers and retailers to realize better business outcomes through IoT solutions. Ayla’s software platform includes devices, cloud, application, analytics, and machine learning capabilities to drive the development and launch of differentiated connected products and services. By leveraging the Ayla IoT platform, solution providers can realize future-proofed, secure, connected products in the shortest time with the least risk. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.

Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements.

Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://www.etisalat.ae.