Census Activates Third-Party Data in Business Applications on Snowflake Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Census today announced their collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence to streamline how customers leverage company intelligence from the Snowflake Data Cloud into enterprise business tools. This collaboration allows customers accessing S&P Global Market Intelligence data on Snowflake Marketplace to sync third-party data downstream through a point-and-click visual workflow, making it easy to activate data and drive business outcomes.

“We’re excited to tap into Snowflake Marketplace and collaborate with S&P Global Market Intelligence to embed rich third-party data sets into downstream sales and marketing platforms and unlock business value,” said Boris Jabes, CEO of Census. “As a Powered By Snowflake partner, Census is constantly expanding and evolving how it utilizes the Snowflake Data Cloud, and collaborating with S&P Global Market Intelligence to unlock their unique market intelligence in customer-facing tools is a great example of how we can drive additional value for joint clients.”

This collaboration will serve customers across a variety of use cases, such as:

Enriching CRM, marketing automation, or other business tools with trusted data from S&P Global with a streamlined implementation to 160+ destinations such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Intercom.

Empowering data-driven marketing teams to precisely target and segment customer lists, and increase audience match rates across advertising platforms, with a complete 360° view of their customers.

Unifying first-party data in Snowflake’s Data Cloud with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s data, creating a governed enterprise source of truth for reporting, analytics, and activation.

With this relationship, Census reduces the time and effort needed by business teams to incorporate S&P Global Market Intelligence data into their sales and marketing campaigns. These data activation flows are all centered around the Snowflake Data Cloud, ensuring data quality and security for enterprise data and IT teams.

“Business development is at the core of a firm's growth – users are demanding refined targets and signals to improve prospecting and sales,” said Marc Barrachin, Head of Company Intelligence & Analytics, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Our users will be able to leverage data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, delivered via Snowflake, and synced via Census’ point-and-click platform to quickly enrich and enhance enterprise tools, improving prospecting and sales viability.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence has more than 200 datasets on its S&P Global Marketplace, an open-access platform that allows visitors to explore traditional and alternative datasets from across S&P Global Market Intelligence and curated third-party providers, along with a growing suite of data solutions. Clients will also benefit from the use of the proprietary S&P Global IDs as the bridge to all content in the S&P Global ecosystem, such as Company Intelligence, Transaction, Professional, ESG, Bank Regulatory data, and more.

“Census’s commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world’s data can be seen through the launch of this partnership with S&P Global Market Intelligence. We look forward to seeing how these organizations further orient around the Data Cloud to drive business value for our customers,” said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace at Snowflake.

As part of this launch, S&P Global Market Intelligence and Census will be co-hosting a Customer Workshop at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 on June 28. Attendees will see integrations of market leading data, streamlined Snowflake Views, and point-and-click Census syncs to key tools such as HubSpot and Salesforce. Attendees interested in RSVPing to the event should visit here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Census

Census turns cloud data platforms into a hub for marketing and business operations, empowering everyone with trustworthy and actionable data from a single source of truth. With its Data Activation platform, powered by reverse ETL (extract, transfer, and load), data teams can validate and publish analytics directly into all their applications in real time. Hundreds of companies like Canva, Figma, Loom, and Notion use Census to sync billions of records to empower their customer success, sales, and marketing teams. Census is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Tiger Global. For more information, visit www.getcensus.com or follow @census on Twitter.