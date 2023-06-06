REPAY Integrates Accounts Payable Functionality into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, enabling customers to send and automate accounts payable (AP) payments through the REPAY platform. This integration aims to streamline operations, improve relationships with vendors and suppliers, and support the evolution of businesses moving towards overall digitization.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is an all-in-one business management solution that offers a scalable and comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB). Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central aims to ensure business continuity with a cloud solution that empowers companies to connects sales, service, finance and operations to help teams adapt faster and deliver results.

The REPAY integration will enable Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central end users to send invoice payments and vendor information from within the ERP through the REPAY platform using a seamless bi-directional sync. Payment groups can be quickly approved, and businesses can pay vendors and suppliers via ACH, credit card or rebate-earning virtual cards. Through streamlining outbound payments, businesses can pay vendors with increased efficiency and transparency while saving time and boosting their bottom lines.

“We look forward to helping Dynamics customers optimize and automate the end-to-end AP experience and eliminate time consuming manual processes,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments, REPAY. “Utilizing an integrated solution can simplify transactions and operational workflows, enabling on-time and accurate payments within a secure environment.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.