Yinson Holdings Berhad Deploys Kahuna Skills Management

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yinson Holdings Berhad’s (“Yinson” or the “Group”) focus on operational health and safety is solidified with their deployment of Kahuna’s SaaS skills management software across the fleet workforce population for offshore production.

Yinson was recently listed as an ‘ESG Industry Top Rated Company’ by global ESG Risk Rating agency, Morningstar Sustainalytics. As one of the core sustainability principles that governs Yinson’s operations, the organization strives to champion human rights and human capital development through operational health and safety, employee rights and benefits, anti-discrimination, and training and development. Kahuna’s skills management software supports this mission, ensuring Yinson can prioritize the health, safety, and quality of the fleet workforce, and solidify regulatory compliance as standard operating procedure in the day-to-day work environment.

“Employing Kahuna across our fleet workforce has removed the manual process of tracking skills, certifications, training, and compliance requirements. We now have complete visibility into the current capabilities of each employee, where skills gaps exist, what certifications or compliance requirements may soon lapse, and we can provide targeted training programs,” said Paal Ødegaard, Head of Crewing at Yinson Production. “The skills data that Kahuna provides enables us to strategically deploy our resources, certifying to customers and regulatory bodies that each technician is licensed to operate on the job site.”

“Yinson’s focus on operational health and safety fully aligns with Kahuna’s purpose of operational skills management in highly regulated environments,” said Jai Shah, CEO of Kahuna. “With validated skills data, Yinson can make more informed workforce decisions, support their employees in development processes, improve the quality of operations, increase satisfaction among customers and stakeholders, and engrain competency assurance into the daily operational practices of the organization.”

About Yinson

Yinson Holdings Berhad (“Yinson” or the “Group”) is a global energy infrastructure and technology company, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. Yinson runs five business units:

Yinson Production is one of the largest independent floating, production, storage and offloading (“FPSO”) leasing companies globally, with an orderbook of over USD22 billion until 2048.

Yinson Renewables is a global clean energy producer with a growing pipeline of assets of over 5 GW across the entire renewables value chain.

Yinson GreenTech is a green solutions provider that aims to deliver a clean, integrated and technology-enhanced ecosystem across the marine, mobility, energy and digital segments through investments in novel green businesses, R&D and strategic partnerships.

Farosson is an advisory, investment and asset management group with a niche in sustainable infrastructure investments.

Regulus Offshore owns and charters offshore support vessels (OSVs) supporting the offshore industry.

The Group is recognized for its leadership position in sustainability and ESG. It set its Climate Goals to be carbon neutral by 2030 and net zero by 2050 and is actively implementing solutions, through its business units, towards a low carbon future. Visit our website at www.yinson.com for more information.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is the only skills management software built for operations, learning, and human resources. Kahuna equips enterprise organizations with validated skills data to understand workforce capability, align talent supply and demand, and increase the return on training investment. Across a wide array of industries including healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and aerospace, Kahuna helps organizations build a more skilled, competitive workforce. For information visit www.kahunaworkforce.com.