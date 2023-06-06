Emplifi Partners With SKUx to Make Trackable Digital Customer Payments Possible on Emplifi Service Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SKUx, an innovative payments technology and consumer engagement platform, today announced a partnership with Emplifi to make easy-to-use, instantaneous digital payments, such as product refunds and rewards, a significant new capability on the Emplifi Service Cloud customer engagement platform.

Businesses using the Emplifi unified customer engagement platform can now delight customers with the immediate satisfaction of mobile-first digital payments and avoid time-consuming paper checks, or coupons full of friction and rife with fraud.

The partnership will allow Emplifi Service Cloud customers to engage with consumers instantly with serialized, trackable, digital payments to dramatically improve customer experience while streamlining costly logistical fulfillment processes. SKUx-powered payments cover the entire customer lifecycle, including: driving new customer acquisition, keeping customers happy when issues arise, and helping brands re-engage with customers to drive Ecommerce and in-store traffic and cultivate brand loyalty with smart rewards and refunds.

“We could not be more excited about the gift of immediate satisfaction this partnership with SKUx will enable us to deliver to our customers,” said Scott Seidel, SVP, Service Cloud at Emplifi. “This solution is a true game changer that creates happier, more satisfied consumers while also dramatically improving the speed, security and trackability of payments for our customers.”

Benefits of the SKUx and Emplifi partnership include:

Multichannel Digital Delivery – A redemption link to receive a payment can be sent via almost any digital channel, including email, SMS, social media, direct message or chat via Emplifi Agent.

Real-time Reporting and Insights – Access to ongoing program data on claims and user engagement. The digital trail is easier than paper to track and manage, resulting in better budget control and fraud detection.

Personalization and Customization – Available in flexible value amounts via virtual debit or gift card.

Moving at the Speed of the Customer – The ability to reimburse customers instantly via their mobile device.

“Today’s consumers want the convenience, speed and intimacy of digital engagement, and this partnership delivers on that need by making personalized digital payments the new currency of consumer rewards and customer care,” said Bobby Tinsley, co-founder and president of SKUx. “We’re excited to partner with Emplifi, one of the true leaders in next-generation, 360-degree consumer engagement.”

About SKUx

SKUx powers product-based payments at the speed of today’s consumer. We deliver seamless consumer engagement through a patented platform that combines first-party data, mobile branding, offer serialization, secure digital payments, and settlement to deliver incremental revenues and real-time transparency for merchants, brands, and payment partners. For more information, visit skux.io.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.