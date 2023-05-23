JRNI and Emplifi Partner to Enhance the Live Video Shopping Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JRNI, the leading provider of enterprise customer engagement solutions for scheduling appointments, events, and queuing, today announced a strategic partnership with Emplifi, the customer engagement platform with industry-leading retail capabilities across social marketing, commerce, and customer care.

The JRNI and Emplifi partnership will enable retail brands to provide a seamless one-to-one live shopping experience. By integrating JRNI’s Appointment Scheduling functionality into Emplifi’s Live Advisor solution, brands will be able to engage in personalized shopping with their customers based on hyper-personalized scheduling considerations and customer preferences.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a company that shares our values of providing outstanding customer experiences,” said Philip Meer, CEO of JRNI. “We know retail customers who pre-book appointments tend to spend 7 – 8X more as compared to walk-in shoppers. Personalized service is especially important for luxury purchases. The beauty of the JRNI and Emplifi partnership is that it adds a level of convenience to a white-glove shopping experience, increasing customer satisfaction, employee efficiency, overall engagements, and ultimately, revenue.”

“Both Emplifi and JRNI understand the importance of human connections in the purchasing experience,” stated Vijayanta Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at Emplifi. “The modern consumer expects brands to meet them where they are, whether that’s in-store or at home. By combining the power of Emplifi’s Live Advisor live video capabilities with JRNI’s Enterprise Appointment Scheduling capabilities, customers will be able to quickly and easily schedule their live shopping appointments. Brands will also be able to gather valuable insights from their live shopping engagements via JRNI’s Analytics, giving them the tools they need to provide better experiences at scale.”

ABOUT JRNI

JRNI is the leading enterprise engagement platform for scheduling & accelerating successful experiences across the entire customer JRNI, at scale. With apps for facilitating appointments, queuing, and events, plus an industry-leading analytics tool, JRNI helps businesses offer remote and in-person experiences that build stronger customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and increase revenue and efficiency. JRNI is backed by AKMAZO CAPITAL. To learn more, visit www.jrni.com.

ABOUT EMPLIFI

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.