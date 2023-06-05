MEDIA ALERT** Square and Celebs Celebrate Black and Latino Entrepreneurs in Miami

WHAT :

Square hosted Black and Latino entrepreneurs, celebrity and musical guests, and the Miami business community during The Forward Forum, a day of thoughtful discussion, community building, and celebration of the 2023 FORWARD accelerator cohort.



FORWARD is an accelerator program by Square for Black and Latino small businesses in the retail sector, in collaboration with Social Change Fund United, 1863 Ventures, and American Express.



The 25 Black and Latino business owners who completed the FORWARD accelerator program were celebrated at the event. During their time in the accelerator program, the business owners experienced immersive workshops with celebrity mentors including Dwyane Wade and Rosario Dawson, discussing topics like customer development, scaling operations, leadership, and more.