Balance Health Joins Forces with Weil Foot & Ankle Institute

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balance Health and Weil Foot & Ankle Institute (WFAI) today announced that they have merged to form the largest majority physician-owned podiatric medical organization in the United States.

Balance Health was founded by Dr. Alex Reyzelman in 2021, bringing together several leading foot and ankle practices; since its founding, Balance Health has grown to over 100 podiatrists, orthopedists and physical therapists across California, Arizona and Washington. Weil Foot and Ankle Institute, founded by Dr. Lowell Weil, Sr, has been a premier provider of podiatric care for more than half a century and currently employs over 50 podiatrists and physical therapists across Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Virginia.

By leveraging and reinforcing WFAI’s well-known dedication to the highest-quality clinical care, innovation, education and research, Balance Health is positioned to become the nation’s leading provider of foot and ankle care. The combined organization offers comprehensive podiatric services, including: foot and ankle surgery, wound care, routine lower-extremity care, physical therapy, pain management and research.

“ Podiatry has been my family’s passion for over 60 years,” said Dr. Lowell Weil, Jr, CEO of WFAI. “ This relationship solidifies the future of our profession with an organization that values podiatrists and allows them to practice with the support necessary to provide the highest level of care any physician would desire.” Dr. Weil will become Executive Chairman of Balance Health.

“ Balance Health is a podiatrist-led group with a mission to maintain and preserve private practice. We believe that physicians should be driving patient care, research and clinical excellence,” said Dr. Reyzelman, Chief Medical Officer of Balance Health. “ The combined organization will continue to champion physician independence.”

With fully integrated administrative services, multiple surgical fellowships and research opportunities, Balance Health provides foot and ankle physicians, at all stages of their careers, the opportunity to grow professionally across all aspects of the profession.

" We are excited to build on Balance Health's strong momentum as we continue to expand our national presence and grow our team," added Dr. Reyzelman. " We invite podiatric residents, fellows, practicing podiatrists, orthopedists, physical therapists and pain management physicians to reach out and learn more about joining our organization."

About Balance Health

Balance Health is the nation’s premier comprehensive lower-extremity-focused managed services organization. The company provides leading podiatrists, orthopedic surgeons, and physical therapists with non-clinical support so they can spend their time focused on growing their practice and delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, please visit www.balancehealth.com.

About Weil Foot & Ankle

Weil Foot & Ankle Institute is a trusted, multi-state podiatry practice headquartered in Mount Prospect, IL. For more than 50 years, WFAI has been committed to improving the quality of life in a patient-focused environment by providing the most innovative and knowledgeable foot and ankle care available. For more information, please visit www.weil4feet.com.