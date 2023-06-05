Hestan Announces New Outdoor Living Suite with Campania Pizza Oven™

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hestan announces the addition of the Outdoor Living Suite with Campania Pizza Oven™ to its lineup of outdoor kitchen configurations. These latest models offer cutouts for the latest cooking equipment, including the recently-launched Campania Pizza Oven™.

The design of the suite and performance of the appliances creates the ultimate outdoor kitchen experience for any consumer. With waterproof outlets throughout the unit, tools and devices of all kinds can be conveniently powered outdoors. A single-point gas and electrical connection makes it easy to streamline fuel and power to all Hestan products within the Outdoor Living Suite, and its heavy-gauge, welded stainless steel body construction is capable of weathering the elements in your backyard.

“We’re excited for the expansion of the Outdoor Living Suite product line,” said Basil Larkin, senior vice president, sales at Hestan Commercial Corporation. “These products are designed to help you create your dream outdoor kitchen space, and we want them to take advantage of all the best Hestan has to offer.”

The new Outdoor Living Suite with Campania Pizza Oven™ is 12’ long and available in 6 different configurations that fit a 42” built-in grill, along with your choice of refrigeration, stainless steel or custom countertop, product colors, and more. These latest models join Hestan’s existing line of suites offered in both 8’ and 12’ options.

Comprised of a heavy gauge stainless steel exterior, interior double-walled body construction, a 3/4″ thick ceramic cooking hearth stone, and an efficient and powerful gas-fired radiant burner, the Campania Pizza Oven™ achieves and retains optimal cooking temperatures with efficiency. Its heavy-duty ceramic hearth stone creates a charred artisan crust, while the oven’s unique dome shape traps and recirculates heat for an even cook.

Since the launch of Hestan’s outdoor line in 2016, Hestan’s outdoor cooking products have earned two TWICE VIP awards, one GOOD DESIGN® award, a gold and platinum award from amazingribs.com, and a Vesta award. Hestan was also named Most Innovative Company of the Year by BIG Innovation in both 2020 and 2021. The Campania Pizza Oven™, and newest addition to the Outdoor Living Suite, has also received both a GOOD DESIGN® award and TWICE VIP award since its 2022 launch.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market's most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry's most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit home.hestan.com and hestan.com for the full family of Hestan brands.