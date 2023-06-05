The Fresh Market Offers an Array of Options to Make This Father’s Day One to Remember

The Fresh Market is offering a variety of ready-to-grill options - including its premium porterhouse steaks - to help take the guesswork out of what to make for dad this Father's Day! (Photo: The Fresh Market)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fresh Market, Inc. is helping to take the guesswork out of Father’s Day meals and gift ideas this year, helping its guests celebrate the holiday with their loved ones and show appreciation for the fathers in their lives. With something for everyone, dads can sit back, relax, and enjoy a delicious meal without having to put in any extra effort!

Known for its high-quality meat and fresh foods, The Fresh Market is on a mission to make Father’s Day extra-special with its grill-ready and oven-ready offerings. This includes seafood options, burgers, ribs, chicken, hot dogs, USDA Prime steaks and more. The specialty food retailer also has a variety of ready-prepared sides and desserts to round out the meal and make it special.

For guests looking for a unique gift for dad, The Fresh Market has several options to choose from. Customers can purchase pre-made gift baskets featuring all of dad’s favorite things, like gourmet snacks, craft beers and coffee. Alternatively, they can also create a Custom Gift Basket, where experts from The Fresh Market’s Floral Department will package the basket.

Looking for another gift idea for Dad? From June 14-June 20, 2023, guests who buy $50 or more in gift cards for Lowe's, Texas Roadhouse, Roblox, Xbox, Longhorn, Dick's Sporting Goods, or Buffalo Wild Wings, will receive a $10 The Fresh Market register coupon to be used on a future purchase, valid for 7 days.

Guests are encouraged to sign up and start saving on items for Father’s Day throughout the store with The Fresh Market’s The Ultimate Loyalty Experience that’s free to join and takes seconds! The specialty food retailer will be open during its regular hours – 8am to 9pm – on Father’s Day for last minute meal and gift shopping. In addition to the great Father’s Day offerings inside the store, guests can also order online for curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market's website or mobile app*, making it even more convenient to honor the dads in their lives.

