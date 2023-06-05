Urban Air Adventure Park in Cranberry to Host Child Burn Survivors During Camp K.O.A.L.A.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Urban Air Adventure Park, located in Cranberry Township, is proud to welcome this year’s Allegheny Health Network Summer Camp for Burn-Injured Children on June 6. The West Penn Burn Center began Camp K.O.A.L.A. (Kids Overcoming Adapting Learning and Achieving) to provide children who have been treated for burns a chance to heal physically and emotionally in a supportive environment, free of charge.

“When we were first approached by the West Penn Burn Center about Camp K.O.A.L.A. coming to Urban Air Cranberry, we were so happy to have such a great opportunity for us to give back to our community and support a worthy cause,” said John Wambold, Owner of Urban Air Adventure Park in Cranberry. “We are happy to be able to donate our space so that these kids can have fun, build confidence, and let loose on the adventure attractions our park provides, all while being surrounded by a people who really care about them.”

Urban Air Adventure Park provides an environment for kids to “Meet the Challenge,” the theme for Camp K.O.A.L.A. this year, through courses and experiences that encourage them to try new things in a fun, active environment. The kids will receive points throughout the camp for trying new experiences and overcoming challenges.

“This is the best part of my job, seeing the kids be kids, not sick in the hospital anymore,” said Linda Leonard, Clinical Nurse III at the West Penn Burn Center and Burn Camp Director. “Camp K.O.A.L.A. is a very positive, uplifting, and meaningful time for the children. We genuinely thank all of the counselors, nurses, therapists, firefighters, and community members who take time away from their lives to support our camp. Included among our volunteers this year are two young adults who are returning as counselors after being former campers themselves.”

Camp K.O.A.L.A. will be at Urban Air Adventure Park in Cranberry on June 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn how you can support the camp or get involved, visit www.ahn.org/services/burn-center/pediatric/summer-camp.

