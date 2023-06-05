MEDiC Life Sciences Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb on Tumor Target Discovery

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDiC Life Sciences (“MEDiC”), a Silicon Valley biotech startup, today announced that it entered into a research collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). In the collaboration, MEDiC is using its scalable 3-dimensional tumor models to perform CRISPR functional genomics screens in solid tumor indications of interest to Bristol Myers Squibb. MEDiC is also using its immune cell and tumor cell co-culture platform to identify novel genes relevant to immune cell killing of cancer cells.

“We are very excited that Bristol Myers Squibb selected MEDiC as a collaborator to advance its oncology discovery programs,” said Kyuho Han, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of MEDiC. “We look forward to working with Bristol Myers Squibb to identify novel oncology targets to advance potentially effective new medicines for cancer patients.”

Under the terms of the agreement, MEDiC will receive upfront payments for the research collaboration and will be eligible for additional option payments on a target-by-target basis. MEDiC is also eligible for future development and regulatory milestone payments.

MEDiC has developed a proprietary CRISPR functional genomics platform that employs patient-tumor-like cancer models to identify optimal gene targets and biomarkers for cancer. While functional genomics approaches have been widely used to screen whole genomes for gene functions in cancer, MEDiC has demonstrated for the first time that using 3-dimensional tumor models, rather than traditional 2-dimensional cultures, may vastly improve the accuracy and translatability of CRISPR functional genomics. With this technology, MEDiC may identify novel cancer targets and biomarkers to develop drugs for solid tumor indications. MEDiC’s unique approach has already attracted partners seeking novel targets for drug development.

About MEDiC Life Sciences

MEDiC Life Sciences uses CRISPR functional genomics to discover new therapeutic targets and biomarkers for solid cancers. The company is developing internal drug programs for hepatocellular carcinoma and triple negative breast cancer, while delivering novel targets/biomarkers for other solid tumor indications pursued by its partners' oncology programs. Founded in 2020, MEDiC originated from discoveries advanced through the SPARK program at Stanford University. MEDiC has secured backing from a group of investors including TOP Harvest Capital, Primer Sazze Partners, Illumina Accelerator, Big Basin Capital, and First In Ventures. To learn more about MEDiC, visit their website at www.medicls.com