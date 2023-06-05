The Shyne Awards Foundation to Recognize 2023 Award Winners at 14th Annual Premiere Ceremony

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Shyne Awards Foundation will honor the achievements of 11 young adults and one young adult group at its 14th annual premiere ceremony on August 6, 2023. The Shyne Awards Foundation is a non-profit organization that celebrates young adults, ages 12-24, for making a positive impact in their communities through community service, entrepreneurship, academics, the arts, service in ministry, science, youth group participation, or overcoming obstacles.

“It fills me with pride to be able to honor and acknowledge what these young people have accomplished,” Orlana Darkins Drewery, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Shyne Awards, said. “With the right support, every young adult can be successful and find their purpose with any background or within any environment.”

Growing up in an underprivileged environment, Drewery felt judged. Although she was involved in community service and excelled academically as a young adult, Drewery noticed that her accomplishments were often dismissed because of where she lived. She started The Shyne Awards Foundation with her husband, Darnell A. Drewery, to restore the light within young adults in communities that have been broken due to violence and crime, school drop-out-rate, absence of parents or guardians, and media portrayal of youth. To accomplish this goal, The Shyne Awards Foundation’s team and community partners work together each year to acknowledge young adults who exhibit excellent values anywhere in the world. Honorees for the 2023 Shyne Awards include:

Tylynn Gault, Entrepreneurship, Pittsburgh, PA

Nadia Commodore, Leader for Social Change, Pittsburgh, PA

Alivia Trent, Service In Ministry, Pittsburgh, PA

Riley Scuoteguazza, STEM, Pittsburgh, PA

Aaron Walker, Renaissance Award, Glassport, PA

Kavya Venkatesan, Educational Leadership, Laurence Harbor, NJ

Zoe Foster, Overcoming Obstacles, Reistertown, MD

Taylor Roach, Academics, Pittsburgh, PA

Black Student Union at Sewickley Academy, Young Adult Group, Sewickley, PA

Naomi Gilbert, Arts, Charlotte, N. Carolina

Asia Bigsbee, The Movement Award, Clarksville, TN

Emma Justus, Community Service, New York, NY

The annual awards ceremony will be held at 5pm on August 6 at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in Downtown, Pittsburgh. The event will include a red-carpet ceremony, local celebrities, past Shyne Award honorees, entertainment, and more. Learn more about The Shyne Awards Foundation or donate to help the future of young people at theshyneawards.org.

About The Shyne Awards Foundation

Founded in 2007, The Shyne Awards Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates public platforms to celebrate the achievements of young adults between the ages of 12-24. The student empowerment organization recognizes young adults who excel in academics, visual and performing arts, science, community service, young adult groups, service in ministry, entrepreneurship, and overcoming adversity. The foundation is dedicated to uplifting young adults and providing a positive, empowering platform to help young adults build confidence. For information on how you can support The Shyne Awards Foundation, visit https://theshyneawards.org/.

Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from The Shyne Awards Foundation, journalists and analysts may call 1-855-55-SHYNE or 412-258-1243. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed.