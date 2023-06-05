Sightpath Medical Expands Platform With Addition of Southern Surgical Support

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sightpath Medical, the leading provider of mobile and fixed ophthalmic services for cataract and refractive surgery, today announced that it has expanded its platform with the addition of Southern Surgical Support.

Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, Southern Surgical Support is a mobile cataract services company. The company assists in thousands of procedures per year by providing equipment, supplies, and staff to hospitals and surgical centers in the region. In connection with the transaction, Mark Cross, Founder of Southern Surgical Support, will join Sightpath Medical, which will continue to serve all existing Southern Surgical Support customers and their patients.

Joel Gaslin, President and CEO of Sightpath Medical, said, “ The addition of Southern Surgical Support expands our geographic footprint and capabilities and reinforces Sightpath Medical’s commitment to helping surgeons and their facilities provide high quality eye care to their patients. We look forward to continuing to identify attractive opportunities to grow our market-leading ophthalmic services platform and team with like-minded practices and professionals.”

The addition of Southern Surgical Support furthers the expansion of Sightpath Medical’s platform following its acquisition last year of Accusite Surgical, a cataract surgery equipment outsourcing company.

About Sightpath Medical

Sightpath Medical is the leading U.S. provider of mobile and fixed ophthalmic services for cataract, refractive and laser-assisted surgery. Working alongside more than 1,200 surgeons and the staffs of their surgical facilities for more than 30 years, Sightpath Medical is the market-leading choice for surgeons, ASCs, and hospitals due to our proven ability to deliver the staff, equipment, and supplies wherever and whenever they are needed – regardless of geography. To learn more, please visit our website at www.sightpathmedical.com.