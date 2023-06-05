Entegris and Element Solutions Terminate Distribution Agreement

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, today announced that it has terminated its distribution agreement with MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a business unit of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), in exchange for $200 million. Entegris has received $170 million at closing and the remainder will be paid at the conclusion of a transitionary period. This distribution agreement, originally entered into in 2003, provided Entegris the exclusive right to distribute MacDermid Enthone ViaForm® copper plating chemistries, which are used in front-end chip making electrochemical deposition processes. Entegris is committed to ensuring a smooth customer transition process in connection with this transaction.

Entegris expects that the proceeds of this transaction will contribute to further debt paydown. In 2022, the ViaForm® product had sales of approximately $55 million.

Element Solutions is the manufacturer of the ViaForm® product line, which Entegris has sold under a distribution agreement as a part of Entegris’ Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM) division product offerings. This transaction is consistent with Entegris’ focus on assets that the company believes have the greatest long-term strategic value for Entegris and best positions it to serve its customers with advanced materials for the leading-edge technology nodes. This transaction does not include any other surface preparation and integration products or other product lines within SCEM division.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 9,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

