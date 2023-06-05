SugarCRM and sales-i Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Predictive B2B Sales Intelligence, Unlocking Newfound Revenue Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced a new partnership with sales-i to improve business-to-business (B2B) sales performance within the manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors via enhanced customer insights, analytics, and intelligence, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In the current economic climate, making data accessible and easy to understand to sales is crucial to competitive advantage. The sales-i cloud-based sales intelligence platform allows sales professionals to identify and target high-quality sales opportunities within their existing customer base. Equipped with customer buying behavior alerts, salespeople can make insightful, personalized, quick business decisions, realizing repeat sales, reducing customer attrition, and maximizing profit margins.

The software identifies hidden cross-sell and upsell opportunities within a customer based on previous sales patterns to help unlock the next deal. Following purchase, sales-i calculates the probability of the order of an associated product, giving salespeople insights on additional revenue opportunities.

These real-time sales insights are delivered as opportunities to the Sugar dashboard, with valuable insights such as a confidence score of the opportunity’s accuracy and potential value. Sugar integration with sales-i centralizes access to sales analytics for every customer, sales team, branch, and product instantly. This is especially beneficial for sales in industries such as manufacturing and logistics, that have extensive product catalogs and myriad product groups where technology can play a vital role in detecting buying patterns.

“The Sugar and sales-i collaboration offers unprecedented sales intelligence and next-best-action guidance centered on the buying behaviors unique to B2B customers within the manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors,” says Clint Oram, SugarCRM Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder. “If your company sells tens of thousands of products across thousands of customers, then this is a must-have solution to deliver revenue growth and customer satisfaction.”

“This collaboration combines the power of two leading software vendors to bolster sales innovation and results,” says Paul Black, sales-i Founder. “Sales professionals can now enjoy a stream of timely, relevant sales insights spanning multiple products from within the Sugar platform to help businesses sell smart, every day.”

Sugar customers can access sales-i via SugarOutfitters, Sugar’s third-party app marketplace, customer success manager, or partner.

To learn more about the power of this collaboration, please join us for a complimentary webinar Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. To register, go to the link.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.