Local Food Companies SunOpta and Seven Sundays Team Up to Combat Food Waste, Launch Game-Changing Cereal with Upcycled Oat Protein

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunOpta, a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Seven Sundays, a planet-forward breakfast company known for serving up better breakfast items made with only real ingredients.

Seven Sundays launched the first-ever Oat Protein Cereal made with SunOpta’s OatGold™, a nutrient-rich upcycled oat protein powder, which is a byproduct of oatmilk production. Through this partnership, Seven Sundays grew their product offerings with an upcycled oat protein ingredient manufactured by SunOpta. The new product is available now nationwide at major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Amazon and ordered directly from the Seven Sundays website.

Upcycling is a zero-waste philosophy dedicated to creatively using byproducts and their nutrients from agriculture and food manufacturing to unlock their highest value. Upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured, and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment.

“At SunOpta, sustainability is part of our DNA and we are always looking for sustainable solutions in our operations,” said Lauren McNamara, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of SunOpta. “Partnering with a like-minded local company to create nutrient-dense cereal made with our upcycled oat protein aligns well with our core values and desire to help provide healthy products for consumers. Through this partnership, we will reduce food waste and create a sustainable solution for our OatGold oat protein powder.”

The Seven Sundays Oat Protein cereal comes in four flavors - Simply Honey, Super Fruity, Maple Cinnamon and Chocolate Sea Salt, and contains 5 grams of upcycled plant-based protein per serving, no artificial or natural flavors, or high-intensity sweeteners, and is lightly sweetened with natural sources like dates and organic maple syrup. The new line is also gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“We are very excited to partner with SunOpta for ingredient sourcing of our new oat protein cereal line,” said Hannah Barnstable, Founder of Seven Sundays. “The leftover product from producing oat milk has three times the protein, twice the fiber and significantly more nutrients compared to already nutritious whole rolled oats. SunOpta’s OatGold ingredient fills a production need for us and provides a tasty and nutritious solution to food waste.”

Images and additional assets available here. For more information visit sunopta.com and sevensundays.com.

About OatGold

SunOpta’s OatGold, which is the primary ingredient in Seven Sundays’ cereal, is a versatile, nutrient-rich upcycled oat protein powder and byproduct of oatmilk production, made using insoluble solids from SunOpta’s proprietary Oatbase manufacturing process. OatGold is Upcycled Certified in accordance with the rigorous standards from the Upcycled Food Association, a nonprofit focused on preventing food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy. OatGold is neutral in taste, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified. It is also allergen-friendly and does not contain any of the U.S. major food allergens.

About SunOpta, Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, West Life™ and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

About Seven Sundays

On an inspirational honeymoon to New Zealand, Hannah and Brady got a taste of good muesli and a sustainable food system. Shortly thereafter, they started Seven Sundays to flip the US cereal aisle on its head because they knew there had to be a better way to start the day. Today, Seven Sundays produces many better breakfast items such as gluten free mueslis, nut-based granolas, protein oatmeal, grain free sunflower cereals, and their new oat protein cereal, in packaging made from recycled plastic. Seven Sundays is a proud Certified B Corporation. Learn more at www.sevensundays.com.