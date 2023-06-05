Spice World® Debuts Easy Onion™ in 16-ounce Jar

Spice World's new 16-ounce Easy Onion jar contains approximately 4 pre-chopped onions ready to add to summer recipes. Available now at retailers nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spice World, the Orlando-based specialty produce company known for its fresh and convenient garlic, ginger, onion and shallots, has introduced a new 16-ounce jar of Easy Onion to its popular product portfolio. Easy Onion is a convenient, ready-to-use product that adds delicious, fresh flavor to any recipe without the peeling, chopping, or tears usually associated with onions.

Spice World launched Easy Onion in two squeezable sizes last year and created the new 16-ounce jar in response to strong consumer demand for convenient, fresh onion without all the prep time. Each jar contains approximately four medium onions grown in the US.

“After the success of our squeezable Easy Onion, we sought to give consumers a jar offering so that they could easily add Easy Onion to their recipes in larger portions,” said Spice World CEO Chris Kiser. “Home cooks have been seeking more exciting meal inspiration, and Easy Onion is a perfect staple to keep on hand for quick meal prepping. A spoonful of Easy Onion adds delicious flavor to all types of savory meals.”

Easy Onion is a perfect ingredient or topping to make home cooking easier. It is a tasty addition to many popular dishes, including pasta salads, grilled hamburgers, meatballs, stir fry, marinated chicken or pork, creamy dips, and much more. For Easy Onion inspiration, visit the recipe page on the Spice World website.

About Spice World

Established in 1949, Spice World is dedicated to helping consumers elevate the way they eat by delivering innovative flavors that remove the common obstacles of prep time, seasonality, and clean-up. The wide variety of Spice World products allow home cooks to easily create rich, flavorful dishes for the entire family to savor. Anchored by the fresh bold flavor of garlic, Spice World’s offerings also include zesty ginger and hearty shallots, offered in ready-to-use, peeled and squeezable versions to help make meal prep and cooking more convenient. The Spice World line-up also includes fresh, ready-to-use seasoning blends. For more information about Spice World, please visit www.spiceworldinc.com.