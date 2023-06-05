FCAH Aerospace Partners with Cobalt Aero Services

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through FCAH Aerospace (www.fcahaerospace.com) it has made an investment in and partnered with Cobalt Aero Services (www.cobalt-aero.com) to support its strategic growth plan.

Isac Roths, CEO of FCAH Aerospace, commented, “Cobalt Aero Services is known across the aviation industry as a premier provider of maintenance repair and overhaul services for nacelle components, thrust reversers, and other structural airframe components. We are excited to have Tony McAnly and his team join the FCAH Aerospace family and are committed to providing best-in-class customer service. We believe there are significant revenue synergies, with an opportunity to bring superior value and innovative solutions to a broad set of cargo freighter, commercial aviation, and defense customers.”

Cobalt Aero Services is a licensed FAA and EASA repair station providing routine and as-needed component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services such as on-site inspection assistance, on-site repair support, and full shop inspection and support. Cobalt Aero Services specializes in nacelle component and thrust reverser part repair, replacement, overhaul, and exchange. Cobalt Aero Services maintains in-house engineering and machining capabilities with the ability to perform repairs across a variety of aircraft platforms.

Tony McAnly, President of Cobalt Aero Services, commented, “FCAH Aerospace and O2 are a great fit for our organization and will help us reach our full growth potential. This partnership will allow us to grow our geographic presence, make strategic investments in our organization, and enhance our capabilities for customers. Isac and I share the same vision for the future, and we are excited to partner with him and the rest of the FCAH Aerospace team.”

Charlie Miller of O2 Investment Partners commented, “We are very excited to be adding the Cobalt team, and their experience, capabilities, and expertise, to the FCAH Aerospace family. The combination is highly complementary, adding proprietary MRO services, exceptional capabilities, and new customer relationships to the platform. Tony has built a great team and terrific business and we look forward to supporting his strategic growth plans.”

About FCAH Aerospace

FCAH Aerospace distributes aftermarket aircraft components worldwide, performs FAA certified maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, and provides end of life aircraft disassembly and storage solutions. FCAH Aerospace is headquartered in Louisville, KY with additional support locations in Miami, FL; Pensacola, FL; Sunrise, FL; Victorville, CA; Enumclaw, WA; Istanbul, Turkey; and the United Kingdom. Additional information is available at www.fcahaerospace.com.

About Cobalt Aero Services

Cobalt Aero Services is a licensed FAA, EASA, ASA-100, and AS9110 accredited repair station providing world class MRO services. In addition to depot-level repair and overhaul services, Cobalt Aero Services’ competencies include on-site inspection, training, and repair support. Cobalt Aero Services specializes in nacelle cowlings, thrust reversers, exhaust nozzles, flight control structures, airframe doors, fairings, and related accessories. Cobalt Aero Services also offers scheduled and AOG rotable inventory support: exchanges, leases, sales, and storage to reduce logistics costs. Cobalt Aero Services maintains in-house engineering, DER repair capabilities, Level 3 NDT services, machining capabilities, structural sheet metal repairs and part fabrication, and autoclave bonding capabilities to serve a wide variety of aircraft platforms. Additional information is available at www.cobalt-aero.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.