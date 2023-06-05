Orange You Glad? MCR Acquires Three Hotels in Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR — the country’s 3rd-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired three hotels in Florida. Totaling 384 rooms, the portfolio includes a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Hyatt Place in Orlando and Daytona Beach — both among Florida’s fastest-growing markets. With this portfolio acquisition, MCR now has 13 hotels in Florida.
How magical! The 169-room Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista is located a few miles from Walt Disney World Resort and in walking distance of the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment offered in the Disney Springs district. It’s also a short drive from iconic destinations like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Studios.
Race to the beach! Located just off State Road A1A and directly on the water, the 111-room Hampton Inn Daytona Shores features a sunny pool deck and direct access to the beach. It’s also conveniently located near numerous dining and golfing options. The Ocean Center convention arena and Daytona Beach Golf Club are both five miles away and the famous Daytona International Speedway is less than 20 minutes from the hotel!
Go, Hatters, go! The newly built, 104-room Courtyard Marriott DeLand Historic Downtown is the only hotel located downtown next to Stetson University, a private university with more than 4,000 students. The hotel is also within walking distance of top local attractions including SkyDive DeLand, Downtown DeLand and the Athens Theatre, as well as plenty of local shops and restaurants.
The Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista is located at 8688 Palm Parkway and features:
- 169 pet-friendly rooms
- The Placery, a full-service restaurant and bar
- A grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages
- An outdoor pool and hot tub
- A fitness center
- 6,247 square feet of meeting space
- A 24-hour business center
- Free, fast Wi-Fi
Reserve rooms by phone at +1 (407) 778-5500 or online.
The Hampton Inn Daytona Shores is located at 3135 South Atlantic Avenue and features:
- 111 pet-friendly rooms and suites
- A beach-front location
- An outdoor pool
- Free hot breakfast
- A 24-hour fitness center
- Free parking
- Fast, free Wi-Fi
Reserve rooms and suites by phone at +1 (386) 767-8533 or online.
The Courtyard DeLand Historic Downtown is located at 308 North Woodland Boulevard and features:
- 104 rooms and suites
- The Bistro, offering breakfast and dinner, as well as Starbucks beverages and evening cocktails
- An outdoor pool
- A 24-hour fitness center
- Two event rooms totaling 1,309 square feet of meeting space
- A 24-hour business center
- Fast, free Wi-Fi
Reserve rooms and suites by phone at +1 (386) 943-9500 or online.
About MCR
- 3rd-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States
- $5.0 billion portfolio of 148 premium-branded hotels
- MCR operates 9 Marriott brands, 8 Hilton brands and a number of unflagged independent hotels
- Over 22,000 guestrooms across 37 states and 106 cities
- Founded in 2006
- Offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia
- 6,000 team members across the country
- Three-time recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners
- Recipient of the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer
- For the TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award and the American Institute of Architects national Architecture Award, the highest honor given by the AIA
- Named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020
- For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com