Orange You Glad? MCR Acquires Three Hotels in Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCR — the country’s 3rd-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired three hotels in Florida. Totaling 384 rooms, the portfolio includes a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a Courtyard by Marriott and a Hyatt Place in Orlando and Daytona Beach — both among Florida’s fastest-growing markets. With this portfolio acquisition, MCR now has 13 hotels in Florida.

How magical! The 169-room Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista is located a few miles from Walt Disney World Resort and in walking distance of the world-class shopping, dining and entertainment offered in the Disney Springs district. It’s also a short drive from iconic destinations like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal Studios.

Race to the beach! Located just off State Road A1A and directly on the water, the 111-room Hampton Inn Daytona Shores features a sunny pool deck and direct access to the beach. It’s also conveniently located near numerous dining and golfing options. The Ocean Center convention arena and Daytona Beach Golf Club are both five miles away and the famous Daytona International Speedway is less than 20 minutes from the hotel!

Go, Hatters, go! The newly built, 104-room Courtyard Marriott DeLand Historic Downtown is the only hotel located downtown next to Stetson University, a private university with more than 4,000 students. The hotel is also within walking distance of top local attractions including SkyDive DeLand, Downtown DeLand and the Athens Theatre, as well as plenty of local shops and restaurants.

The Hyatt Place Orlando/Lake Buena Vista is located at 8688 Palm Parkway and features:

169 pet-friendly rooms

The Placery, a full-service restaurant and bar

A grab-and-go market offering snacks and beverages

An outdoor pool and hot tub

A fitness center

6,247 square feet of meeting space

A 24-hour business center

Free, fast Wi-Fi

Reserve rooms by phone at +1 (407) 778-5500 or online.

The Hampton Inn Daytona Shores is located at 3135 South Atlantic Avenue and features:

111 pet-friendly rooms and suites

A beach-front location

An outdoor pool

Free hot breakfast

A 24-hour fitness center

Free parking

Fast, free Wi-Fi

Reserve rooms and suites by phone at +1 (386) 767-8533 or online.

The Courtyard DeLand Historic Downtown is located at 308 North Woodland Boulevard and features:

104 rooms and suites

The Bistro, offering breakfast and dinner, as well as Starbucks beverages and evening cocktails

An outdoor pool

A 24-hour fitness center

Two event rooms totaling 1,309 square feet of meeting space

A 24-hour business center

Fast, free Wi-Fi

Reserve rooms and suites by phone at +1 (386) 943-9500 or online.

About MCR