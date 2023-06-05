Tork Joins Forces with Philadelphia Eagles to Enhance Sustainability Efforts at Lincoln Financial Field and Novacare Complex

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Philadelphia Eagles and Tork®, the professional hygiene brand from the global hygiene and health company, Essity, with North America headquarters in Philadelphia, today announced enhanced sustainability efforts by making an upgrade to the hygiene solution products available at Eagles facilities. The team will deploy the Tork PeakServe® Continuous™ hand towel system and Tork® Clarity Hand Washing Foam Soap at Lincoln Financial Field and NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles and Tork have partnered since 2007 to raise awareness and promote the benefits of proper hygiene. The partnership reinforces the Eagles' commitment to sustainability and providing hygienic, safe experiences for fans.

"Tork has been a valuable partner to the Philadelphia Eagles for 16 years, providing innovative hygiene solutions that help us achieve our sustainability goals," said Norman Vossschulte, Director of Fan Experience and Sustainability, Philadelphia Eagles. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Tork and upgrade our hand hygiene offering to fans and staff with Tork PeakServe and Tork Clarity Foam soap."

The Tork PeakServe Continuous Hand Towel system offers the highest capacity system available in the market, serving over 1,000 guests between refilling occasions1. The system helps minimize overconsumption with one-at-a-time dispensing, and towels are compressed by 50% to reduce storage space and transportation footprint2.

In addition to Tork PeakServe, the Philadelphia Eagles will now provide Tork Clarity Foam soap in restrooms and handwashing areas throughout its facilities. The eco-friendly, readily biodegradable3 soap features lower water consumption by up to 35%4, and 99% of its ingredients come from natural origin5. For more information on how Tork supports sustainable hygiene management, visit torkusa.com.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles and contribute to their sustainability efforts," said Matt Urmanski, V.P. of Sales and Marketing of Essity Professional Hygiene North America. "Tork PeakServe and Tork Clarity Foam soap are award-winning, innovative solutions that promote both sustainability and efficiency, and we are thrilled to see them in action at Lincoln Financial Field helping enhance the fan experience."

Tork is a part of the global hygiene and health company Essity, recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies. The brand has integrated sustainability at the core of its business strategy, focusing on where it can have the biggest impact, and has set high ambitions with a focus to contribute to well-being, sustainable consumption and a circular society. To learn more about sustainability efforts from Tork, visit www.torkusa.com/sustainability.

_________________________ 1 Compared to roll towel systems in North America and based on each guest using 2 towels 2 Compared to Tork Universal Folded Towels 3 Proven by third party lab test according to OECD301B 4 Based on results of two internal panel tests and one external test comparing Tork Clarity Handwashing Foam Soap to Tork Mild Foam Soap 5 Tork Clarity formulation following the ISO16128 (includes water as an ingredient)

