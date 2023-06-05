QBE North America Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility and Optimize Business Outcomes

NEW YORK & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QBE North America, a division of QBE Insurance Group Limited, a leading global insurer and reinsurer, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that QBE North America selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations and enhance the value delivered to its trading partners and customers. The company plans to implement Guidewire simultaneously across all lines of business.

QBE North America originally selected ClaimCenter in 2011 to simplify its claims processing and meet growing business and customer demands. As part of the migration to Guidewire Cloud, the company also selected Canvas, Compare, Explore, and Predict to enable proactive claims management analysis and optimized loss management. In addition, QBE North America selected CustomerEngage Account Management, ProducerEngage, and VendorEngage to offer a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its customers, trading partners and vendors.

“We’ve had a positive, long-standing relationship with Guidewire, so moving to ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud was a logical next step in our journey to modernize our operations as a digitally enabled enterprise,” said QBE North America Chief Information Officer Ketan Pandit. “ClaimCenter will further enable claims automation and straight-through-processing, as well as increase our speed-to-market for new products, services and system improvements, positively impacting all stakeholders. We also strongly believe in the power of data for making smarter decisions and improving business outcomes, so we’re excited to see what Compare and Predict will offer us.”

QBE North America Vice President and Head of Technology Parimal Kumar added, “Moving to ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud enables us to use our resources more effectively, allowing our employees to focus even more on serving our customers. ClaimCenter also enables the digital aspects of QBE’s relationships with customers and trading partners. Our claims leadership is certainly excited to incorporate these products, especially Compare, which will enable us to measure our performance year-over-year and against our peers.”

“We are pleased that QBE North America has renewed the partnership with Guidewire on this journey to cloud. It is a great step in the collaboration between our organizations and a reinforcement of our plan to work in partnership to drive business innovation and operational excellence in balance,” said Guidewire President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen. “We are honored to play a part in QBE’s vision to be the most consistent and innovative risk partner for its customers and trading partners. We thank QBE North America for being a Guidewire customer for more than 10 years and look forward to many more years of serving them as a trusted partner.”

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2022 of $7.27 billion. QBE Insurance Group’s results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best and “A+” by Standard & Poor’s. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.