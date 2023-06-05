EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Partners with DOD SkillBridge to Provide Insurance Employment Opportunities for Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, (“EPIC”), a specialized insurance brokerage offering clients property and casualty, employee benefits, private client, and tailored insurance solutions, has entered a partnership with DOD SkillBridge to give active military personnel opportunities for insurance industry training and experience. DOD SkillBridge allows service members to gain valuable real work experience as they transition into the civilian job market. As part of the initiative, EPIC is the only insurance brokerage today offering this comprehensive training program, licensing and job opportunities for veterans interested in pursuing a career in the insurance industry.

“Veterans make up an invaluable part of the EPIC team, and this program allows us to create even more avenues to support service members and set them up for successful careers in the insurance industry,” said Heather Malone, Head of Talent Acquisition at EPIC.

EPIC’s SkillBridge program will also pair participants with members of the EPIC Veterans Employee Resource Group that is made up of veterans from multiple branches of the military. EPIC’s veteran employees are eager to connect with DOD SkillBridge participants through their shared service experience and support them in cultivating their professional strengths in the insurance industry.

“Working in the insurance industry has been an incredibly positive experience for me following my own military service, and this partnership is a great way to extend that opportunity to others who followed the call to serve,” said Kevin Ach, Managing Principal of IMPACT Risk Partners, a division of EPIC. “The teamwork and professionalism instilled in us by our military service are tremendous assets in this field of work, and I look forward to welcoming more veterans into a collaborative space that understands and respects what they bring to the table.”

EPIC’s CEO, Steve Denton, added, “Our partnership with SkillBridge takes the often-heard statement, ‘Thank you for your service to our country,’ to another level as we work together to hire and develop veterans into EPIC teammates.”

The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training and apprenticeships during the last 180 days of service. SkillBridge connects service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences. For more information on DOD SkillBridge, click here.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants is a leader in risk management, providing clients with diverse and specialized property and casualty, employee benefits, private client and specialty insurance solutions. The EPIC team members operate from locations nationwide, bringing strategic and expansive specializations that allow them to collaborate for innovative and comprehensive risk-solution development. For more information on EPIC, please visit www.epicbrokers.com.