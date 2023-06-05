Expro Wins Well Intervention and Integrity Contract for Major Project in Uganda

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy services provider, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) (the “Company” or “Expro”), has announced a five-year Well Intervention and Integrity contract with TotalEnergies EP Uganda for the multi-well Tilenga project.

A key component in Expro securing a contract worth over $30 million for slickline services was its ability to provide an innovative environmental solution in support of the client’s carbon reduction objectives, as well as Expro’s commitment to national recruitment in line with a local development plan, working in collaboration with TotalEnergies and the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU).

Expro’s solution placed significant focus on the location’s sensitivity near a national park. The company is providing environmentally sympathetic lower carbon operations solutions compared to current market alternatives. Expro has also invested in a new operational facility in-country, supported by investment in people and training to help exceed local expectations.

Work begins in Q2 2023, with Expro initially supporting drilling activity followed by production optimization, integrity and well workover support. Expro has designed four well intervention units to deliver a single operational solution for slickline and braided line in a cased hole environment across the life of the well. The solution is designed to reduce equipment footprint and equivalent CO² emissions, while delivering improved efficiency.

The Tilenga project covers six fields, with over 400 wells planned across multiple pads. Drilling will start this year and continue for five years.

Iain Farley, Expro’s Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said:

“We are delighted to further develop our relationship with TotalEnergies through work on this key project, which reinforces Expro’s ability to partner in frontier field developments in support of energy security.

“Expro’s solution was designed and engineered with the specific needs of this project in mind, taking into account the environmental sensitivities of the location and the need to support the project’s overall environmental and social objectives. It builds on our current operations in East Africa and on many years of successful delivery on key projects in locations such as Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Mozambique and Egypt.”

