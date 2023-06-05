HGreg Donates $55 000 to Opération Enfant Soleil, To Beat Their Personal Record

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg continues its philanthropic commitment by donating a personal record of $55,000 to the organization Opération Enfant Soleil as part of its 36th telethon on June 4, 2023.

HGreg has been a partner of Opération Enfant Soleil for 19 years and has been part of the Opération Enfant Soleil certified companies for 9 years. In addition, HGreg is the organization's official carrier. HGreg has provided a vehicle with a decal throughout the year to facilitate the movement of children and their families when they need care.

"For HGreg, the best way to stay involved in our community is to ensure that the children, our future, are and remain healthy," explains Harry Kasparian, vice-president of marketing. We are all united for this cause at HGregoire, which is why we wanted to accentuate our commitment by providing a vehicle throughout the year to help children and their families. In addition, we have employees who engage in fundraising”

Among the initiatives that raised $55,000, HGregoire renewed its annual "One comment, one donation" campaign, consisting of donating one dollar to Opération Enfant Soleil for each comment left on its video posted on its social networks between May 4th and May 18th. HGregoire also raised $7,000 during their Christmas party last December with the help of employees.

About HGreg

Founded in 1993, HGreg, which includes both HGreg and HGreg.com, is committed to simplifying the vehicle-buying process through the values of excellence, transparency, the judicious use of technology and a refreshingly customer-focused philosophy. With a passionate team of over 1,500 car enthusiasts, HGreg operates 30 dealerships in North America, including 20 in Québec, offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. For more information, visit www.hgregoire.com.

About Opération Enfant Soleil

Opération Enfant Soleil raises funds to support the development of quality paediatrics for all sick children in Quebec. Thanks to collected donations, hundreds of projects are implemented each year in hospitals and regional organizations as well as in large paediatric centres, enabling them to acquire cutting-edge technology and create inviting, comfortable spaces where children can be treated close to their families. Over $273 million has been donated across the province thanks to the generosity of thousands of Quebeckers, the support of volunteers and the dedication of its partners. For more information, please visit www.opération-enfant-soleil.ca.