American Headache Society® Convenes in Austin, TX to Deliver Latest Developments in Headache Medicine During the Upcoming 65th Annual Scientific Meeting

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Headache Society® (AHS), a professional society of healthcare providers dedicated to the study and treatment of headache and face pain, will host its 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting on June 15-18. Attendees can participate in person or virtually, gaining practical, clinical, evidence-based information on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of headache disorders.

“It is an exciting time in the field of headache medicine. It is gratifying to see the Society celebrate the 65th Annual Scientific Meeting and we are pleased that Walter Koroshetz, MD, Director of the NINDS/NIH, will join us this year for the keynote address,” said Dr. Christina Szperka, Co-Chair of the AHS Scientific Meeting Planning Committee. “This meeting attracts the world’s leading experts in headache medicine who serve as our faculty as we look to advance the mission of the Society,” added Dr. Mark Burish, Co-Chair.

More than 300 abstracts have been accepted this year, reflecting the most comprehensive compilation of data in the 65-year history of the Meeting. Migraine and other headache disorders impact more than 39 million Americans and new evidence will highlight a broad range of patient populations. Among the data being presented are:

Racial and ethnic disparities in headache management in the pediatric emergency room

Suicide Ideation and Attempts in Veterans with Post-Traumatic Headache: A Case-Control Study in the Veterans Health Administration

Physical Impairment as a Dimension of Interictal Burden in Chronic Migraine

The full program agenda is available on the AHS Meeting website. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all Meeting content.

AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. The 65th Annual Scientific Meeting is accredited for up to 34.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™.

For more information about the American Headache Society and its events, programs, and membership, visit americanheadachesociety.org. Live Meeting updates will be posted on all AHS outlets, @ahsheadache, and are easily searchable using #AHSAM.

About the American Headache Society (AHS)

Our mission is to improve the care and lives of people living with headache disorders. Educating physicians, health professionals, and the public and encouraging scientific research are the primary functions of our Society. For more information about the AHS, visit americanheadachesociety.org.