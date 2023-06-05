Three Wisconsin Virtual Schools Celebrate the Class of 2023 with an In-Person Commencement

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The students of Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), and Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA)— online public schools serving students grades 9-12 throughout the state —will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. DCAWI will celebrate its graduates in person with a commencement ceremony on June 7 at 1 PM. WIVA and ISWI will be holding a joint celebration on June 7 at 6PM. There will be a livestream of the graduation for guests who are unable to join the celebration in person.

“As the biggest K12 virtual school option in the state, we are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our graduates. Our high schools offer the opportunities 21st century students need to thrive, and we recognize the work ethic, dedication, and perseverance it takes to succeed,” said Dr. Sara Cutler, Executive Director of DCAWI, ISWI, and WIVA. “As our Destinations Career Academy grows so do graduates who are poised to be leaders in the industry of their choosing, some with a year of college credit earned.”

Collectively, the class of 2023 – which includes more than 70 DCAWI, 56 ISWI, and 301 WIVA graduates and approximately 53 students who will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5 – reports students have been accepted to apprenticeships, technical colleges, and universities across the country as well as several branches of the military. Many students will head straight into the workforce or continue at positions they held throughout high school.

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin’s 2023 valedictorian is Elise Palacios who plans to attend Southwest Wisconsin Technical College to get her degree in nursing after graduation. Layla McMurtry is the class salutatorian and will attend Fisk University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting. The ceremony’s keynote speakers for the live ceremony will be student-selected speaker Bill Brazier and Laura Cataldo, a member of DCAWI’s General Advisory Committee.

Wisconsin Virtual Academy’s valedictorian Phoebe Huang has yet to announce her choice in school. The class salutatorian is Jessica Baltz who plans on attending the University of Alabama – Birmingham. WIVA will be holding a joint ceremony with ISWI.

The graduates from Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, Insight School of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Virtual Academy have crossed the finish line of graduation and are prepared for their next adventure in life.

DCA, ISWI, and WIVA invite all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 7 at 1 PM

WHERE: Madison College, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI- Redsten Gym

WHAT: Wisconsin Virtual Academy and Insight School of Wisconsin 2023 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: June 7 at 6 PM

WHERE: Madison College, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI- Redsten Gym

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Dr. Cutler at scutler@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, Insight School of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Virtual Academy

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI), Insight School of Wisconsin (ISWI), and Wisconsin Virtual Academy (WIVA) are tuition-free online public charter schools. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, these tuition-free virtual options provide families a choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about DCAWI, visit dcawi.k12.com. To learn more about ISWI, visit insightwi.com. For more on WIVA, please visit wiva.k12.com.