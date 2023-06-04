Blue Yonder and nConnect Group Successfully Implement WMS Solution for Team Global Express in New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Team Global Express, Australia and New Zealand’s leading multi-modal logistics provider, has digitally transformed its warehousing capabilities by implementing Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management System (WMS). The project was successfully implemented by nConnect Group, a Blue Yonder partner in APAC.

Team Global Express in New Zealand (NZ) operates out of 28 branches, offering comprehensive intermodal freight delivery options domestically and internationally, and fully integrated logistics services. Team Global Express was previously using multiple solutions across its customer base, with the main solution being homegrown and needed to consolidate to one solution.

With Blue Yonder, Team Global Express Logistics NZ has realized the following benefits:

Productivity increase of 15%.

Customer and staff satisfaction rating of 9.8 out of 10.

Positive impact on profitability, ROI, and overall financial performance, including inventory reduction, shortened cycle time, etc.

“We selected Blue Yonder’s WMS due to its high-quality capabilities, which addressed the business challenge of separating and migrating the client base from existing solutions and consolidating into one strategic foundational solution. The Blue Yonder solution was relatively easy to implement, thanks to the support of nConnect Group. Our latest customer to go live with the solution – a leading supermarket brand in New Zealand – is very happy with our implementation and has seen the difference already. We are on our way to digitally transform our supply chain thanks to this project,” said Bruce Toetu’u, IT program manager, Team Global Express New Zealand.

nConnect Group played a vital role in the implementation, including program planning and configuration, client and carrier integration, deployment, and ongoing application managed services.

“The successful go-live was attributed to the strong project and operational team, as well as the close engagement among our delivery team, Team Global Express, and their leading supermarket brand customer. Blue Yonder’s WMS solution is proving to be a critical piece to helping Team Global Express transform their warehouse operations and supply chain,” said Andy Kim, general manager, Operations and Finance, nConnect Group.

To continue its transformation, Team Global Express is implementing Blue Yonder’s Warehouse Labor Management, Third-Party Billing, and Yard Management solutions. Future solutions to continue its transformation include Demand Planning, Transportation Management System (TMS), and Supply Chain Management (SCM).

“Blue Yonder is excited to support Team Global Express in their transformation journey. The warehouse is such an important part of the supply chain, so using a modern solution like Blue Yonder’s WMS adds to Team Global Express’ capabilities both internally and what they can offer their customers. The fact that they are already seeing results from this solution is a testament to its value,” said Daniel Kohut, vice president, Australia/New Zealand, Blue Yonder.

About Team Global Express

Team Global Express is an Australian-owned business, driven by our purpose of making sure life never stops.

Built on a 130-year history, our innovative thinking, assets, and capabilities support national interests, help businesses operate efficiently, and let people get on with their day-to-day lives. Established in Newcastle, Australia, in 1888 by Albert F Toll, Team Global Express is now led by CEO Christine Holgate and backed by Allegro Funds, Australia’s most awarded transformation and turnaround private equity firm.

Our unrivalled and seamless network across road, rail, air, and sea provides transport, logistics, and business solutions to customers throughout Australia and New Zealand. With customers at the heart of our business, we are taking action and leading the way. We are moving forward, united, with undeniable momentum for our people and our customers. For the planet, for the future, knowing that if we don’t stop, life won’t either.

About nConnect

nConnect Group is a leading expert provider of supply chain consulting, Blue Yonder solutions, integration platform services, managed application support, and implementation resourcing across APAC. With a talented team of highly-skilled, technically advanced, and operationally experienced consultants all sharing the nConnect FABRIC of service, commitment, and excellence. nConnect Group - Applications and Connectivity made easy nconnectgroup.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.