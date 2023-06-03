Massive Bio and The Oncology Institute (TOI) Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Care and AI-enabled Cancer Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a leader in leveraging artificial intelligence and concierge services to empower cancer patients, is thrilled to announce a non-exclusive partnership with The Oncology Institute (TOI), a premier provider of cutting-edge cancer care. This strategic alliance aims to redefine the landscape of cancer treatment by harnessing advanced AI technology and establishing an extensive nationwide network.

Under this visionary collaboration, Massive Bio will support TOI with evaluating the eligibility of patients for TOI's active clinical trial portfolio, utilizing their cooperative business model driven by AI and precision medicine. By leveraging sophisticated algorithms and comprehensive diagnostic information, Massive Bio will empower patients and ordering physicians at TOI with clinical decision-support and clinical trial matching services.

Cristina Green, Vice President of Clinical Research, shared her enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Massive Bio complements our ability to connect patients with advanced cancer therapies and cutting-edge clinical trials. By leveraging AI-driven precision medicine, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate breakthroughs in cancer research and deliver life-changing treatment options to our patients."

"We are incredibly excited about joining forces with The Oncology Institute," said Selin Kurnaz, Ph.D., CEO of Massive Bio. "This partnership will not only revolutionize cancer care but will also empower patients with access to the most advanced precision medicine available. Our combined expertise will open new doors for patients, connecting them to potentially life-saving treatments and groundbreaking clinical trials."

Furthermore, this collaboration will expand the scope of cancer research through Massive Bio's recent ChatGPT-powered chatbots for oncology research release during ASCO 2023. Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, renowned oncologist and a key figure in the development of the chatbot technology, stated, "We are proud to be part of this innovative partnership between Massive Bio and TOI. The integration of AI-driven chatbots with clinical decision-support tools will revolutionize the way researchers access and analyze oncology data, enabling more efficient and impactful research initiatives, and will bolster this newly forged alliance to the betterment of all cancer patients."

The alliance between Massive Bio and TOI represents a paradigm shift in cancer care, combining the power of advanced AI technology, personalized therapy, and an extended network of research collaborations. Together, these industry leaders are poised to reshape the future of oncology and bring new hope to patients and their families.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio is at the forefront of empowering cancer patients to discover their optimal treatment options. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries.

About TOI

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other services traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 60 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.