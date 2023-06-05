TROES: Building Strong Key Channel Partnerships with Over 13 Companies and Driving Innovation in Commercial & Industrial Energy Storage Solutions

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TROES, a leading provider of energy management solutions, is proud to announce its recent achievements on the Key Channel Partner List for signing the Right of First Refusal (ROFR), Master Service Agreement (MSA), and Exclusive Vendor Agreement (Exclusivity) with over 13 companies.

Among these agreements, TROES has signed an MSA with a Fortune 100 company (name remains confidential) that is recognized as a multinational conglomerate that specializes in a wide range of industries with 135MWh+ in pipelines.

TROES has solidified partnerships with another 12 companies that have recently signed Right of First Refusal (ROFR) or Exclusivity agreements, further showcasing their commitment to partnering with TROES. Collectively, these partnerships account for an impressive 374 MWh+ in pipelines, underlining the significant scale and impact TROES has in the commercial and industrial market and demonstrating the strong market demand for TROES' innovative solutions.

Among the 12 signed agreements, TROES is proud to count a handful of leading North American companies as its partners, including a Solar EPC firm with 200+ renewable projects, and a prominent Canadian company that provides energy management systems that use cost-effective and reliable power saving technology.

TROES places its focus on addressing the unique energy challenges faced by small and mid-size businesses in commercial and industrial markets. TROES differentiates itself in the market through its comprehensive 4-in-1 offering, which is realized through BESS hardware, software and control solutions. The company harnesses the power to enhance their software through superior software, increasing asset value and delivering superior results. Moreover, TROES' one-stop-shop approach with highly modular and hardware-agnostic capabilities sets them apart from competitors who offer rigid, standardized, and limited use case designs.

TROES' achievements showcase their dedication to expanding and delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions to customers. These agreements have helped establish strong partnerships with reputable companies from various industries, advancing TROES' mission of promoting sustainability and innovation. TROES' advanced technology and expertise provide unparalleled value, allowing partners to gain access to cutting-edge solutions and a trusted partner committed to their long-term success.

"We are thrilled to have achieved such significant milestones on our Key Channel Partner List," said Vienna Zhou, CEO of TROES. "These agreements are a testament to the quality of our energy management solutions and our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible service. We look forward to building strong partnerships with our channel partners and continuing to grow our business together."

TROES' clients are committed to managing both their own success and environmental impact. Partnering with TROES and adopting their energy management solutions showcases our clients commitment to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint. TROES' applications provide valuable insights into energy consumption patterns, enabling businesses to optimize energy efficiency and make positive contributions to the environment.

TROES is excited about the recent achievements and the opportunities they present. As the company continues to expand its footprint in the energy management industry, these partnerships solidify TROES' position as a market leader and set the stage for future growth.

About TROES

TROES is a leading provider of advanced battery energy storage solutions, offering a comprehensive turn-key energy storage technology package. Their offerings include battery energy storage hardware, remote monitoring and operation software, and turn-key control solutions. With a strong focus on safety, reliability, and innovation, TROES delivers cutting-edge solutions that optimize power generation, reduce expenses, and enhance sustainability. Their diverse range of products and services caters to various sectors, including commercial, industrial, agriculture and utility-scale applications.

For more information about TROES and its battery energy solutions, please visit https://troescorp.com