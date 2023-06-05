Danone Chooses Bringg to Enhance Delivery Experience for Evianchezvous Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bringg, the leading delivery management platform (DMP) provider, today announced that it was selected by Evianchezvous, a subsidiary of Danone, to help boost the last mile delivery experience. Bringg’s DMP will also support Evianchezvous with eco-efficient, last mile operations that reduce carbon emissions and provide sustainable fulfillment options for their customers.

With 35% of retailers claiming that lack of real-time order visibility is one of the biggest pain points in managing their last mile delivery operations, retailers are in need of a solution that increases transparency into delivery processes to help improve the overall customer experience.

Evianchezvous is using Bringg to gain more visibility and data into their delivery processes, such as where deliveries are, who is making them, and what improvements can be made to improve customer and driver satisfaction. Bringg’s DMP is easily integrated into their existing systems, providing Evianchezvous with a centralized place to orchestrate all aspects of their last mile operations. Bringg also offers access to daily and weekly reports, making it easier to manage and adjust operations.

“We selected Bringg because they go above and beyond in their level of service and in what they offer,” said Yannick Morillon, Director eCommerce D2C at Danone. “We found Bringg’s DMP to be the most advanced last mile solution, and together with their expertise on orchestrating delivery operations, we can continuously improve our service for the benefit of our customers.”

“We are very excited to be working with such a prestigious brand,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. “By leveraging the technology and data combined in our intuitive platform, Evianchezvous customers will benefit from track and trace capabilities for an improved shopping journey. On top of that, by using machine learning and real time analytics for optimizing delivery routes, Evianchezvous is further strengthening their commitment to sustainability.”

About Bringg:

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg’s open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

https://www.bringg.com/

About Evianchezvous

Evianchezvous has been selling and delivering Danone water and plant based brands (Evian, Volvic, Badoit, Salvetat, Alpro) to your home in Paris and greater Paris since 2009. Dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is a leading global food & beverage company aiming to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. Our vision - Danone, One Planet, One Health - reflects a strong belief that the health of people and the health of the planet are interconnected. We deliberately concentrate on high-growth and health-focused categories, and commit to operating in an efficient, sustainable and responsible manner. Evian, a Danone brand, embraces the company’s One Planet, One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.