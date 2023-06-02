ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ToiletKing℠, the premier provider of simple, affordable, and complete toilet replacement, is celebrating National Bathroom Reading Month with a ToiletKing Standard Toilet Installation Package giveaway, along with a $50 bookstore gift card to one lucky Northern Virginia resident. It is estimated that the average person spends approximately 2,200 lifetime hours on the toilet, so what one does with that time and the throne one sits on can really matter. 1

Originally declared in 1988 by the Bathroom Readers’ Institute, reading in the bathroom remains popular even today with a one survey reporting that more than 63% of Americans read on the toilet; 75% take their phone with them and 24% saying they don’t go to the washroom without any reading material.2

In recognition of the month-long event, ToiletKing is giving away the independently-rated top-performing toilet, American StandardTM Edgemere® Single Flush toilet that includes delivery, professional white-glove installation and haul away of the old toilet, along with $50 gift card to local bookstore giving one individual the joy of bathroom reading for years to come. All Northern Virginia area residents are eligible and may enter at LINK now through June 30.

ToiletKing is a provider of hassle-free, affordable residential and business toilet replacement. In combining the toilet and installation in one upfront price, the company has created a simple and easy way to replace outdated, inefficient, and poor-performing toilets. In partnership with Ferguson, the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies in the U.S., ToiletKing offers trade-grade, higher-quality toilets, bidets, and related products from the industry’s most reputable and trusted brands including American StandardⓇ, KohlerⓇ, TotoⓇ, and ProFloⓇ.

People read in the bathroom for any number of reasons, including reducing stress, privacy, quiet time, lack of external distractions or simply for a few minutes of relaxation. Immersed in a book, newspaper or magazine – whether it be on a favorite electronic device or the traditional paper edition–time passes quickly. And yes, with the advent of social media, three in four Americans admit to using their mobile phone while on the toilet with 40.5% of people admitting to setting the toilet room mood with smartphone music while on the toilet3.

To enter the giveaway, visit https://toiletkingva.com/national-bathroom-reading-month-giveaway/ by June 30.

Sources:

1 https://bookmans.com/lavatory-loobrary-national-bathroom-reading-month/

2 https://www.shpgroup.eu/tips/reading-books-on-the-toilet-yes-or-no/

3 https://www.bankmycell.com/blog/cell-phone-usage-in-toilet-survey

About ToiletKing

ToiletKing℠ is the premier provider of simple and affordable professional toilet replacement. With upfront pricing and ease of ordering, the company’s complete toilet replacement packages includes a national brand toilet, delivery, installation and haul away offering a hassle-free way for residents and businesses to replace inefficient, outdated or poor-performing toilets. Based in Northern Virginia, ToiletKing℠ is privately held, licensed, and insured. For investor and franchise information contact sales@toiletkingva.com. For employment opportunities visit https://toiletkingva.com/employment/.