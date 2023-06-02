Texas State University Signs Contract for 13 Emergency Communication Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that it received a new contract for 13 K1 Blue Light E-Phones from Texas State University (“TXST”).

For students, parents, administrators and faculty, safety on campus is always a top concern. Although it’s common to think of a cell phone as the easiest solution for calling for help in an emergency, there are countless times when mobile communications fail due to a lack of cellular service, a device that gets lost or runs out of battery, or even acceptable use policies on campus. Knightscope’s emergency communication systems ensure a one-touch, 24/7 connection to public safety officials on campus.

TXST is a public institution that was founded in 1899 that currently has more than 38,000 undergraduate and graduate students. TXST is the 4th largest public university in Texas, and Knightscope is proud to be chosen as its provider for these critical, and sometimes lifesaving, lines of communication.

In Case You Missed It: ABM (NYSE: ABM) will Host Robot Roadshow at Two Major Conferences

ABM is hosting the Robot Roadshow at two annual industry conferences in June: the American Association of Airport Executives from June 3-5 in Denver, CO, and the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference from June 12-14 in Fort Worth, TX. Hours vary so please check the schedule for more details or to book your visit.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

