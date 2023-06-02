Harvest ETFs Announces Change to Risk Rating of Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. (“Harvest”), announces the following change to the risk rating of the Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA:TSX, HTA.B:TSX and HTA.U:TSX)).

The risk rating for Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (the “ETF”) will increase from “medium” to “medium to high”.

No change has been made to the investment objective or strategy of the ETF. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology and the investment objective and strategy of the ETF can be found in the ETF’s most recently filed prospectus.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestetfs.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $3.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. At Harvest ETFs, our guiding principles are premised on building wealth for our clients through ownership of strong businesses that have the potential to grow & generate steady income over time. Harvest ETFs offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.